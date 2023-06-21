New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sawmills Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464086/?utm_source=GNW

The global sawmills market is expected to grow from $111.07 billion in 2022 to $117.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sawmills market is expected to reach $144.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The sawmill market consists of sales of portable sawmills and fixed sawmills.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



A sawmill is a facility or factory where logs are processed and converted into lumber or other wood products such as plywood, particleboard, or wood chips using power-driven machines.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in 2022. The regions covered in sawmills report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of sawmill are softwood lumber and hardwood lumber.Softwood lumber is far more pliable and adaptable than hardwood lumber.



It is derived from pine, fir, cedar, and spruce trees and easily absorbs and retains water. The various technologies are chain sawmills, band sawmills, and circular sawmills that are applied in construction, furniture, packaging and joinery industries, and others.



The rising demand for wood and wood products is expected to propel the growth of the sawmills market going forward.There is a rising demand for wood and wood products in various industries, including construction, furniture, packaging, and paper production.



A wood product is any object made of or primarily constructed of solid wood, wood composition, bamboo, and/or rattan.Wood is used in sawmills for woodworking and sawing wood logs into planks and scants.



For instance, in October 2022, according to a report shared by the Food And Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global consumption of fuelwood from forests is expected to reach 2.1 billion to 2.7 billion cubic meters in 2050, up from 1.9 billion cubic meters in 2020, representing an increase of 11% to 42%. Therefore, the rising demand for wood and wood products is driving the growth of the sawmills market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sawmills market.Major companies operating in the sawmills industry are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Wood-Mizer Holdings, Inc., a US-based machinery industry company, introduced an entry-level LX55 Portable Sawmill. The operation of the LX55 is distinctive in that it combines mechanical log handling with a fast saw head held high hand crank and a simple push feed system. The LX55 sawmill also features a low bed profile for simple log load capacity, quick-adjust log fasteners, and side claims to support for trying to secure and going to turn logs on the bed.



In February 2022, Interfor Corporation, a Canada-based lumber company, acquired EACOM Timber Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help the company improve its timber procurement and forestry activities in the eastern Canadian terrain.



Eacom Timber Corporation is a Canada-based wood products company involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and distributing of lumber and wood-based value-added products, including sawmill functions.



The countries covered in the sawmills market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



