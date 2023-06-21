New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preparation of Coffee Extracts Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464084/?utm_source=GNW

The global preparation of coffee extracts market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2022 to $6.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The preparation of coffee extracts market is expected to reach $8.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The preparation of the coffee extracts market consists of sales of instant coffee, espresso extract, cold brew concentrate, and decaffeinated coffee extract.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The preparation of coffee extracts involves the process of extracting the soluble components from roasted and ground coffee beans to create a concentrated liquid form of coffee that can be used to make various coffee-based beverages.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the preparation of coffee extracts market in 2022. The regions covered in preparation of the coffee extracts report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of preparation of coffee extracts are capsules or tablets, powder, liquid green coffee bean extraction and chews.Tablet refers to the single dosage form which is a compressed solid containing medicament with or without excipients, while the capsule is the oral dosage form where the active ingredient is encapsulated inside a hard or soft shell.



The various source involved is green coffee beans and roasted coffee beans which are organic and conventional and are used for industry, beverage industry, pharmaceutical and skincare, and others.



Increasing consumption of coffee extract by individuals is expected to propel the preparation of the coffee extracts market going forward.Coffee beans and alcohol are combined to produce a coffee extract, a concentrated coffee flavoring that can be added to desserts, ice cream, and drinks.



Coffee extracts are commonly used by many individuals due to their various health benefits and their application in products that are involved in the treatment of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and others due to the presence of chlorogenic acid, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-hypertensive bioactive ingredients presence. For instance, in October 2022, according to the report published by the International Coffee Organization (ICO), a UK-based intergovernmental organization for the import and export of coffee, in 2021/22, global coffee consumption increased by 3.3% to 170.3 million 60-kg bags, up from 164.9 million in the prior coffee year of 2020/21. And the consumption was projected to be 3.1 million bags greater than the output in 2021–2022. Therefore, increasing consumption of coffee extract by individuals is anticipated to fuel the preparation of the coffee extracts market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the preparation of coffee extracts market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Nescafé Dolce Gusto (Nestle), a Switzerland-based company operating in coffee extraction, introduced Neo, next-generation coffee machines and pods with its proprietary cutting-edge technology known as SmartBrewTM, to create sustainability and the ultimate coffee experience. Through adjusting the extraction parameters for each beverage using a connected application, SmartBrewTM technology offers three different brewing techniques, allowing customers to experience premium espressos, Americanos that are similar to those served in coffee shops, and drip-style coffees without any hassle.



In June 2022, Florida Food Products LLC, a US-based company operating in the creation and manufacturing of fruit and vegetable-based concentrates and functional derivatives acquired Javo Beverage Company for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Florida Food Products LLC aims to strengthen its product portfolio and leverage its technology in the fruit, vegetable, and coffee extraction markets.



Javo Beverage Company is a US-based extraction company that creates fresh, clean-labelled coffee, tea, and botanical extracts for the food and beverage industries.



The countries covered in the preparation of the coffee extracts market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The preparation of coffee extracts market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides preparation of coffee extracts market statistics, including preparation of coffee extracts industry global market size, regional shares, and competitors with the preparation of coffee extracts market share, detailed preparation of coffee extracts market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the preparation of coffee extracts industry. This preparation of coffee extracts market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

