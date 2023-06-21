Streaming Analytics Market - Forecasts to 2030: Development of New Data Integration and High Event Stream Analytics Capabilities to Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Offering, Deployment, Application, Organization Size, Sector & Geography - Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global streaming analytics market is projected to reach $73.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030

The growth of the streaming analytics market is driven by the growing adoption of streaming analytics platforms for faster insights and actions and the growth in industrial automation. However, streaming analytics solutions' lack of integration with legacy systems restrains the growth of this market.



The development of new data integration and high event stream analytics capabilities is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, factors such as data security & privacy issues and the infrastructure requirements and complex architectures of streaming analytics solutions are major challenges for market growth.

Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics platforms is a prominent trend in the streaming analytics market.



In 2023, the platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global streaming analytics market.

The segment's large share is attributed to the rising adoption of streaming analytics platforms for processing and analyzing fast-moving live data and enterprises' growing need to reduce infrastructure costs, enable faster insights and actions, and improve operational efficiencies. Moreover, the platforms segment is also projected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the on-premise deployments segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global streaming analytics market.

The segment's large share is attributed to the higher preference for on-premise deployments among large enterprises due to the availability of trained IT professionals & infrastructure and security issues associated with cloud-based deployments. However, the cloud-based deployments segment is projected to record the higher CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.



In 2023, the customer analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global streaming analytics market.

The segment's large market share is attributed to organizations' rising need to retain customers through improved customer satisfaction, gain a competitive advantage in the market, boost customer loyalty, improve brand reputation, and accelerate overall business growth. However, the fraud detection segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global streaming analytics market.

The segment's large share is attributed to large enterprises' strong IT infrastructure and availability of skilled IT personnel to manage streaming analytics platforms. Furthermore, large enterprises have a stable financial backup and hence, can easily procure customized streaming analytics solutions. Moreover, the large enterprises segment is also projected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the IT & Telecom segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global streaming analytics market.

The segment's large market share is attributed to the rising adoption of streaming analytics solutions among IT & telecom companies to analyze large amounts of operational data and better serve customers.

These solutions allow IT & telecom companies to analyze information, such as customer location, application usage statistics, and other performance data, to improve service delivery and personalization. However, the retail segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global streaming analytics market.

Increasing digitization, rising sales of smartphones and tablets, growing adoption of consumer IoT devices, and increasing disposable incomes in economies such as China, India, and Japan have emerged as the key growth drivers for the regional market.

The demand for streaming analytics in APAC is expected to continue growing as organizations recognize the need to harness real-time insights from streaming data to drive business growth, enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and stay competitive in the digital age.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments based on offering, deployment mode, application, organization size and sector?

What was the historical market for streaming analytics?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the streaming analytics market?

Who are the major players, and what shares do they hold in the streaming analytics market?

How is the competitive landscape in the streaming analytics market?

What are the recent developments in the streaming analytics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the streaming analytics market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global streaming analytics market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Informatica Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Striim Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

SQLstream (U.S.) a subsidiary of Thales Group (France)

Software AG (Germany)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Cloudera Inc. (U.S.)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.)

Impetus Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Streaming Analytics Market, by Offering

Platforms

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Streaming Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Streaming Analytics Market, by Application

Fraud Detection

Customer Analytics

Sales & Marketing

Predictive Asset Management

Risk Management

Network Management & Optimization

Location Intelligence

Supply Chain Management

Other Applications

Streaming Analytics Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Streaming Analytics Market, by Sector

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Other Sectors

Streaming Analytics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

