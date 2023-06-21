New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Miscellaneous Store Retailers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464082/?utm_source=GNW

The Schwarz Group, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Carrefour Group, Auchan Retail International S.A., Aldi Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Home Depot Inc., and Carrefour Group.



The global miscellaneous store retailers market is expected to grow from $694.38 billion in 2022 to $742.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The miscellaneous store retailers market is expected to reach $925.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The miscellaneous store retailers market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as flower care and handling, floral design and arrangement, merchandising, cake decorating supplies-retail.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Miscellaneous store retailers refer to retail stores that are engaged in the retail of specialized goods such as flowers and pets that are not classified anywhere else.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the miscellaneous store retailers market in 2022. The regions covered in miscellaneous store retailers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of miscellaneous store retailers are florists, used merchandise stores, pet, and pet supply stores, and others.Florist shops refer to businesses that sell flowers and ornamental plants that are used for buying different kinds of flowers that are used for decorative and recreational purposes.



These are owned by retail chains and independent retailers for business structures including C-corporations, S-corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships.



The increasing strength of online shopping is expected to propel the growth of the miscellaneous store retailers.Online shopping refers to the activity of buying goods via electronic mediums such as mobile or computer through the internet.



Increasing online shopping increases the frequency of people viewing and purchasing miscellaneous products since many miscellaneous goods that cannot be classified under any category can be sold online and people are more likely to stumble upon such goods than in offline stores. For instance, in 2022, according to the US Department of Commerce, a department of the US government, the total retail e-commerce sales in 2022 reached $1,034.1 billion, which was an increase of 7.7% as compared to 2021. Thus, the increased popularity of digital shopping is driving the growth of the miscellaneous store retailers market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the miscellaneous store retailers market.Major companies in the market are introducing new solutions such as EY Retail Intelligence solution that helps retailers in overcoming several challenges that emerge in retailing to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, EY, a UK-based professional services company, launched ‘EY Retail Intelligence Solution’ an innovative solution that builds up on Microsoft Cloud and Cloud for the retail industry.The new solution has various tools for providing insights to the business about their customer traffic and other insights.



It leverages innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), image recognition, and analytics to collect data from retail channels and turn them into valuable insights. The solution also provides intelligent customer recommendations, self-checkout, and the ability to view the sustainability credentials of products with a mobile phone camera.



In March 2022, Kingswood Capital Management LP, a US-based capital management company acquired The Save Mart Companies for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would provide Save Mart to grow and expand its reach in newer geographies.



The Save Mart Companies is a US-based departmental and miscellaneous store chain that operates 204 stores under the Save Mart banner.



The countries covered in the miscellaneous store retailers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The miscellaneous store retailers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides miscellaneous store retailers market statistics, including miscellaneous store retailers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a miscellaneous store retailers market share, detailed miscellaneous store retailers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the miscellaneous store retailers industry. This miscellaneous store retailers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

