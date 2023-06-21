Lactose Market to Surpass 3.22 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Demand for a Wide Range of Products

Westford USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, lactose , a byproduct of the cheese manufacturing process, is obtained by isolating it from liquid whey. It holds significant importance as a dairy ingredient in various industries. Commercially, lactose finds extensive applications in the food industry, particularly in products such as creams, bread items, and confectioneries.

Lactose plays a vital role in baby formula production, making it a crucial element in the lactose market's growth during the forecast period. The global demand for baby formula is a vital driver for this market. A significant example of this demand is observed in the United States, where an estimated 8.55 million individuals consumed liquid or powdered infant formula in 2022.

Pale-Yellow to White Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Pale Yellow Food Industry

The pale-yellow to-white segment is anticipated to occupy a significant share of the lactose market. This projection is driven by the increasing demand for pale yellow to white lactose from the food industry. Significant companies are placing a greater emphasis on producing infant formula, which requires high-quality lactose in the pale-yellow to the white range.

The markets in Europe is a key players in the lactose market, holding the second-largest share globally. The region's developing food industry, along with the rising usage of infant formula across Europe, contributes to the expansion of the market. The growing consumer preference for dairy-based products, including creams, desserts, and confectionery, drives the demand for lactose in the food industry.

Crude Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Rising Demand for Lactose

The pricing dynamics of the crude segment in the lactose market have undergone substantial changes due to various factors. One of the key drivers is the supply-demand gap, which influences the overall pricing of lactose. When the demand for lactose surpasses the available supply, prices tend to increase due to the scarcity of the product.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region are projected to hold the largest share of the lactose market. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the increased infant formula production in the region. As the population grows and living standards improve, the demand for high-quality infant nutrition products rises.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the lactose market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Lactose Market

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, a prominent dairy ingredient supplier, unveiled two new additions to its product lineup in 2022. The introduction of Lacroprodan and Premium Lactose Organic reflects the company's commitment to expanding its product offering and catering to the growing demand for organic products.

Recently, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a leading player in the dairy industry, launched its infant nutrition brand, Friso, in the market. This strategic move aimed to enhance the brand's presence in the country and capitalize on the increasing demand for high-quality infant nutrition products.

