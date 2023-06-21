Interposer Market Soars to Hit 19.7% by 2030 US$ 1,334.25 Million By 2030 | Consegic Business intelligence

New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Interposer Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 322.04 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,334.25 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%.

An interposer is defined as a physical component deployed in electronic systems to provide connectivity and signal transmission between two different interfaces in an electronic device. The interposer acts as an intermediate to provide seamless electrical connections between the Integrated Circuit (IC) and the electrical board. Additionally, interposers also facilitate signal routing, power distribution, and thermal dissipation for the IC, thus enhancing the system’s performance and reliability.

The increasing adoption of 3D interposers in advanced packaging technologies to develop improved chip design by offering miniaturization is the key driver for the growth of the interposer market. Interposers are responsible for optimizing the connection between different components of a microprocessor useful for high-performance computing (HPC) applications. Additionally, the ability of interposers to allow vertical stacking of chips by consuming less power is also contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, CEA-Leti Collaborated with Intel for the development of advanced chip design by using 3D packaging technology. The product is designed to be utilized in various HPC applications and the interposers are responsible for optimizing the connection between different components of a microprocessor, thus contributing notably in promoting the market growth.

Moreover, the rollout of 5G networks offering higher data transfer rates compared to previous generations is expected to create opportunities for market growth. Interposers play a crucial role in integrating high-performance components, ensuring efficient signal routing and power delivery within the device. However, the high cost of production of interposers is the key factor responsible for hampering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,334.25 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 19.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Black Box Limited, ALLVIA Inc, Amkor Technology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Plan Optik AG, TEZZARON, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Xilinx, Inc., NHanced Semiconductors Inc., DuPont, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated By Product Type 2D Interposer, 2.5D Interposer, and 3D Interposer By Application ASIC/FPGA, CIS, CPU/GPU, Logic SoC, MEMS 3D Capping Interposer, RF Devices, and Others By End-User Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Interposer Market Growth Drivers:

Rising demand of interposers in wearable devices to offer high-speed data transfer is driving the market growth.

Increasing demand for miniaturization in electronic devices including smartphones and tablets is propelling the growth of the market

The ability of interposers to reduce interconnect lengths resulting in improved system performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced functionality is driving the growth of the market.

Restraints

The high cost of production of interposers is the key factor responsible for hampering the growth of the market.

Presence of alternatives including wire bonding offering miniaturization in electronic devices is hampering the market growth.

Opportunities

The rollout of 5G networks offering higher data transfer rates compared to previous generations is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Global Interposer Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the 3D interposer segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 owing to the ability to offer superior performance and functionality in comparison to 2D and 2.5D interposers. Additionally, 3D interposers enable shorter interconnect lengths, higher interconnect density, and increased bandwidth by vertically stacking multiple chips through-silicon vias (TSVs). Shorter interconnect lengths results in improved system performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced functionality, thus contributing significantly in driving the growth of the 3D interposer segment.

Based on Application, the logic SoC segment offered substantial shares to the global interposer market in the year 2022. The growth of the market is endorsed by the increasing adoption of interposers to enable high-speed interconnects between various components to create a system on a chip (SoC) that provides low-loss signal transmission paths. Additionally, interposers also allow efficient power distribution and reduced electromagnetic interference, optimizing the overall performance of the system, thereby contributing notably in fueling the market growth.

Based on End-User, the consumer electronics segment offered substantial shares to the global interposer market in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of interposers to facilitate the integration of components including application processors, memory modules, and RF modules in smartphones. Additionally, interposers enable signal routing, power delivery, and thermal management, thus contributing in enhancing the performance and functionality of mobile devices and promoting market growth.

Based on region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the interposer market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies including interposer technologies, such as 2.5D and 3D interposers. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region invests heavily in research and development to develop cutting-edge interposer solutions. Subsequently, the expanding semiconductor industry and the presence of key players are the key factors responsible for accelerating the growth of the interposer market in the region.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Teledyne LeCroy launched a PCI express 6.0 Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor, Network Interface Card 3.0 adapter kit, and Open Compute Project interposer module for GPU servers, appliances, storage devices, and scalable rack designs.

In December 2021, Dai Nippon Printing introduced an interposer that electrically connects multiple substrates and chips in an electronic device and is predicted to play a crucial role in next-generation semiconductor packaging.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, interposers are divided based on the product type into 2D Interposer, 2.5D Interposer, and 3D Interposer.

In the context of application, the market is separated into ASIC/FPGA, CIS, CPU/GPU, Logic SoC, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, and others.

The end-user segment is classified into telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, military & aerospace, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in the interposer.

List of Major Global Interposer Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Black Box Limited

ALLVIA Inc

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SerialTek

Plan Optik AG

TEZZARON

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Xilinx, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NHanced Semiconductors Inc.

DuPont

Nvidia Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Global Interposer Market Segmentation:

By Product Type 2D Interposer 2.5D Interposer 3D Interposer

By Application ASIC/FPGA CIS CPU/GPU Logic SoC MEMS 3D Capping Interposer RF Devices Others

By End-User Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Automotive Military & Aerospace Others



Key Questions Covered in the Interposer Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the interposer industry by 2030?

- The market valuation for the interposer industry is expected to be approximately USD 1,334.25 Million by 2030 driven by the increasing adoption of interposers to offer miniaturization in electronic devices.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Interposer market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest impact on the interposer market during the forecast period owing to the expanding consumer electronics market that raises the demand for smartphones, tablets, televisions, and other consumer electronic devices. Interposers play a vital role in enabling the miniaturization, performance optimization, and functionality of consumer electronic devices, driving the growth of the market.

Competitive analysis on key market players gaining market shares?

- The landscape of the interposer market is highly competitive with key players in the market adopting strategies for acquisitions and mergers, and product innovations to stay competitive in the market.

What are the future opportunities for the growth of the interposer market?

- The rollout of 5G networks is expected to create potential opportunities for market growth. Interposers play a crucial role in integrating high-performance components, ensuring efficient signal routing and power delivery within the device.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/interposer-market

