Feed Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Disease Outbreaks in Livestock & Increasing Utilization of Feed Additives in Developing Countries Driving Growth & Opportunities

The feed additives market is projected to reach $51.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global feed additives market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of this market is driven by the consistent growth in the compound feed sector, the rising demand for meat and dairy products, and the increasing disease outbreaks in livestock.

In addition, factors such as the growing industrialization of the livestock sector and increasing utilization of feed additives in developing countries provide significant opportunities for manufacturers in the global feed additives market. However, the ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed somehow hinders the growth of the feed additives market.



In 2023, the performance additives segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global feed additives market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing awareness among the farmers about the benefits of amino acids, minerals, and vitamins; the rising demand for compound animal feed with higher nutrient contents to improve feed intake; and the growing use of performance additives to metabolism and efficiency of feed utilization for economic and eco-friendly livestock production.



In 2023, the poultry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global feed additives market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for micro-nutrients in poultry production, consumers' preference for poultry meat & eggs, low production as well as product cost of poultry meat, and high production of compound feed for poultry.

In 2023, the synthetic feed additives segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global feed additives market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the easier availability of synthetic raw materials, lower production costs, and stronger market penetration. However, the natural feed additives segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Natural feed additives reduce environmental impact and are considered a safer and more sustainable alternative to synthetic additives. Furthermore, there is a growing market for natural and organic food products. These factors contribute to the growth of this segment.



In 2023, the dry feed additives segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global feed additives market.

However, the liquid feed additives segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the shift towards liquid supplements due to their improved shelf life and versatility for various applications.



North America is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness about the benefits of additives for animal feed, the increase in outbreaks of diseases, and the increasing focus on animal productivity.



Market Insights



Drivers

Consistent Growth in the Compound Feed Sector

Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

Increasing Disease Outbreaks in Livestock

Restraints

Ban on the Use of Antibiotics in Animal Feed

Opportunities

Growing Industrialization of the Livestock Sector

Increasing Utilization of Feed Additives in Developing Countries

Regulatory Analysis

North America

Approval Process

Europe

Authorization Procedure

Labeling

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)

Company Profiles

Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Alltech Inc. (U.S.)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.)

ADDCON GROUP GmbH (Germany)

Biovet S.A. (Spain) Royal AgriFirm Group. (Netherlands)

Altilis Animal Nutrition (France)

Land O'Lakes Inc (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Type

Performance Additives

Amino Acids

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Other Amino Acids

Minerals

Macro Minerals

Trace Minerals

Vitamins

Fat-Soluble Vitamins

Vitamin A

Vitamin E

Vitamin D

Vitamin K

Water-Soluble Vitamins

Vitamin C

Vitamin B Complex

Specialty Additives

Acidifiers

Probiotics

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Yeast and Other Microbes

Enzymes

Phytase

Carbohydrase

Protease

Antioxidants

Ethoxyquin

BHT

BHA

Other Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Other Types

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Animal Type

Poultry

Broilers

Layers

Turkey

Other Poultry Birds

Ruminants

Beef Ruminants

Dairy Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Other Animals

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Source

Synthetic Feed Additives

Natural Feed Additives

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Form

Dry Feed Additives

Liquid Feed Additives

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Spain

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Netherlands

Poland

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

