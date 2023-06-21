Pulp and Paper Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 387.54 Billion by 2032, As the Demand for Paper-Based Products on a Global Level Rises, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the global Pulp and Paper Market was valued at USD 348.32 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 387.54 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.07% during the projection period 2023-2032. A number of factors, including growing populations, urbanization, and rising consumer demand for paper-based products, have contributed to the market's steady growth over the past few years. Additionally, product demand is likely to increase in the upcoming years as a result of the growing trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options.
This particular industry holds immense importance as it heavily relies on the resources provided by forests and stands as the largest industry worldwide. The industry generally uses wood and other materials including bamboo, rice husk, wheat straw, and much more for making pulp and paper products. The primary products include tissue paper, rolls, specialty papers, wrapping paper, paper packaging supplies, writing paper, printing paper, and others. This labour-intensive sector contributes significantly to both socioeconomic and environmentally sustainable development. The rising digitization and varying availability of raw materials, however, present growth challenges for the global market.
Competitive Landscape
In this sector, it's crucial to make optimal use of resources to meet rising consumer demand. The supply-demand situation in the global paper sector is being balanced by all major paper producers. Different paper grades, including office papers, specialty papers, digital papers, commercial printing sheets, and converting papers, are increasingly being offered by businesses in order to expand their global reach. Major market players operating in the global pulp and paper market include:
- International Paper
- NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Smurfit Kappa
- Stora Enso
- Georgia-Pacific
- WestRock Company
- Rengo Co., Ltd
- Sappi
- KCWW
Global Pulp and Paper Market Overview:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 1.07% from 2023-2032
|Revenue Forecast by 2032
|USD 387.54 Bn
|By Raw Material
|
|By Manufacturing Process
|
|By Grades
|
|By Companies
|International Paper, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Georgia-Pacific, WestRock Company, Rengo Co., Ltd, Sappi, KCWW
|Regions and Countries Covered
|
|Base Year
|2022
|Historical Year
|2018 to 2021
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2032
Global Pulp and Paper Market Segmentation:
By Grades
- Writing Printing Grade
- Packaging Grade
- Newsprint Grade
- Others
Growing Use of Paper-based Packaging Materials to Boost Demand for Packaging Grade Globally
The packaging grade segment is anticipated to experience significant growth throughout the projection period as a result of the rising use of paper-based packaging materials across the globe. Furthermore, the demand for wrapping and packaging materials has increased as a result of the quick globalization of the retail and e-commerce sectors.
For instance, paper bags are increasingly an acceptable and cost-effective substitute for plastic bags, which is assisting in the growth of the packaging-grade market. Additionally, as consumers and producers adopt paper packaging materials in emerging nations, environmental awareness is growing among people.
By Manufacturing Process
- Pulping Process
- Bleaching Process
- Others
By Raw Material
- Wood-Based
- Agro Based
- Recycled Fiber Based
Demand for Wood-based Raw Materials to Rise Due to Its Widespread Use in the Creation of High-quality Paper
The wood-based segment accounted for the largest market share in recent years owing to the widespread usage of wood pulp in the creation of high-quality paper. To improve its qualities and get rid of impurities, the pulp is combined with different chemicals. The Kraft/Sulphate method, which produces the most effluent during the production process, is the most flexible method to use. For the production of premium white paper and other high-quality paper products, chemical pulp is used.
Market Growth and Restraint
Rapid Development of the E-commerce Sector Along with Rising Internet Penetration to Fuel Demand for Paper Packaging
The rise of online retailing has been spurred by the rising use of the Internet and cell phones in emerging economies such as China, India, Southeast Asian countries, Brazil, and others. Online shopping for cosmetics, food, groceries, and other products is on the rise among consumers, particularly younger generations. By 2025, 220 million people are expected to shop online, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation.
Paper is the perfect material for simple and lightweight packaging in logistics. The demand for packaging made of paper is also rising as a result of the increased requirement for environmentally friendly retail packaging to address the negative impacts of plastic packaging waste. The demand for corrugated boxes and paper bags is expected to rise significantly over the forecasted period as a result of the rapid growth of the online commerce sector.
Raw Materials and Resource Management to Restrain Market Growth
The production of paper uses a large amount of wood from forests. The Food and Agricultural Organisation estimates that there was a net loss of 3.3 million hectares of forest between 2000 and 2015. Governments further established stringent guidelines for the use of forest-sourced wood. Additionally, one of the sectors that use the most water is the paper industry. For the production of A4-sized paper sheets, producers typically require around 20 liters of water. As a result of the water problem and growing deforestation, maintaining a steady supply of raw materials and resources is a major challenge to the market's growth.
Surging Demand for Packaging Materials in Asia Pacific to Support Regional Market Growth
Asia Pacific currently holds the largest share of the packaging sector owing to the rising need for packaging materials. The increasing e-commerce, food and beverage, automotive, health, and cosmetic businesses in the region are the main drivers of this. As a result of the growth of these businesses, China's packaging industry, for instance, has been increasing rapidly in recent years.
According to the Sea-Circular Organisation, the packaging market in China is likely to continue to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2025. The pulp and paper market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR rate in the upcoming years as the region's population continues to rise and urbanize.
North America to Grow Rapidly As the Region is Home to Leading Market Participants
The paper product markets in North America and Europe are anticipated to grow rapidly throughout the projection period. The paper sector in the United States is highly competitive, with major companies such as Georgia-Pacific Corporation, International Paper, and WestRock leading the market. The need for packaging paper in the US has been further fueled by the rise in fast-moving consumer product consumption.
However, demand for newsprint and printing & writing paper in both regions is anticipated to reduce during the forecast period. Despite this, the North American and European paper markets continue to be vital ones, and consumers and businesses alike are placing a growing emphasis on sustainable practices, which will ultimately contribute to the growth of the market.
Recent Industry Developments
- In January 2022, Stora Enso planned to invest USD 40.7 million to modernize and redesign its Swedish fluff pulp production facility in Skutskär. The objective is to minimize expenditures and the site's climate impact significantly in order to assist Stora Enso's commitment to providing regenerative solutions.
- In order to improve its capacity to produce plates and bowls, Georgia-Pacific invested more than USD 145 million at its Dixie factory in Darlington, South Carolina, in March 2020. The fundamental objective of this program was to meet the demand for recognizable household items from clients and customers.
