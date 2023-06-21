ScottMadden Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Atlanta, GA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., has released its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility Report , which highlights the firm’s efforts on environmental, social, and governance issues.

This Corporate Responsibility Report shares significant events, initiatives, and progress of the past year, including metrics and performance related to key areas. The chapters include:

Our People and Community – including sections on diversity and inclusion, community engagement, and employee well-being.

Our Planet – which addresses our impact on the environment.

Our Governance – touching on business ethics, data privacy, and sustainability.

Our Reporting Methodology – how we got here and where we are going.

Kim Davenport, Partner, and Director of Corporate Responsibility has been with the firm for 18 years and has seen ScottMadden’s efforts really come into focus over the last decade. She commented on the firm’s corporate responsibility focus: “Corporate responsibility and sustainability is a core part of our strategy and operations. Ensuring the well-being of our people, our environment, and our community; and operating our firm in a responsible manner will always be what we strive to do.”

Davenport went on to say, “ScottMadden understands that its employees perform their best when they feel their best, and we are committed to promoting personal well-being at work, at home, and in our communities. We are also passionate about furthering the professional growth of our people throughout their careers,” which drives home how committed ScottMadden is to its people and their communities.

