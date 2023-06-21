ECO Canada awarded HRD Canada’s Best Places to Work 2023

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada has been awarded HRD Canada’s Best Places to Work 2023. This is presented to organizations that prioritize their employees’ needs along with equipping them with the tools and resources for success. Along with competitive compensation, benefits, and perks, this year’s best Canadian companies to work for are creating positive cultures that foster a sense of community and shared purpose among their employees.



ECO Canada acts as the steward for the Canadian environmental workforce across all industries. From job creation and wage funding, to training and labour market research, the team at ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of all environmental professionals. ECO Canada aims to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth while also ensuring that environmental best practices remain a priority. ECO Canada’s team works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure support for Canada as a global leader in workforce solutions and job creation. The organization remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market. Its research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps within the industry.

The entry process for HRD Canada’s Best Places to Work ranking comprised two steps: an employer submission followed by an employee survey. For the first step, organizations must complete an in-depth submission with questions looking at key factors, such as employee engagement, turnover rates, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, corporate culture, flexible work options, reward and recognition, and green programs.

Organizations that successfully completed the first phase are then sent an online employee survey to be circulated internally. The survey asked employees to rate their company across a range of metrics that created drivers of employee satisfaction. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 80% to be recognized as one of the 60 Best Places to Work in 2023.

President and CEO, Kevin Nilsen, ensures the leadership at ECO Canada is strong and supportive. Kevin reinforces ECO Canada's social committee, which organizes and executes events and activities that promote team building and positive workplace culture. The social committee plans various events throughout the year, such as holiday parties, team-building activities, volunteer opportunities, and wellness initiatives. These events allow employees to connect and build relationships with one another outside of their day-to-day work, fostering a sense of community and belonging. By ensuring team building, the social committee helps create a more cohesive and engaged workforce, ultimately leading to a more productive and successful organization. An internal HR survey at ECO Canada showed that 87% of employees feel proud to be part of ECO and 96% are inspired to meet their goals at work.

“My team at ECO goes the extra mile to make us feel like a family and not just co-workers. Fostering a positive work environment with great employees makes all the difference in a job,” says ECO Canada employee.

ECO Canada also prioritizes a flexible work environment, with a hybrid schedule giving employees the option to work two days a week from home. Each ECO employee is also given $1000 a year towards any professional development of their choice, to ensure ongoing personal success.

To learn more about ECO Canada, visit eco.ca.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson

awilson@eco.ca

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada