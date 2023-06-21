Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global media buying agencies and representative firms market reached a value of nearly $75,498.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $75,498.2 million in 2022 to $91,799.5 million in 2027 at a rate of 4.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2027 and reach $118,687.2 million in 2032.



Going forward, increase in mobile video viewing, increasing internet penetration, government support and growing young or millennial population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the media buying agencies and representative firms market in the future include privacy concerns and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market is segmented by services into media buying service, media planning service, media representative firms and other services. The media buying service market was the largest segment of the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by services accounting for 38.7% of the total in 2022.

Going forward, the media planning service market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by services, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market is segmented by mode into offline and online. The offline market was the largest segment of the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by mode accounting for 70.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the online market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market is segmented by application into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, IT (Information Technology) and telecom, healthcare and media and entertainment. The consumer goods and retail market was the largest segment of the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by application accounting for 38.1% of the total in 2022.



Going forward, the consumer goods and retail market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the media buying agencies and representative firms market, accounting for 30.8% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the media buying agencies and representative firms market will be South America and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.3% and 6.2% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.1% and 5.6% respectively.



The media buying agencies and representative firms market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 19.46% of the total market in 2021. WPP PLC was the largest competitor with 5.11% share of the market, followed by Publicis Groupe with 4.36%, Omnicom Group Inc. with 3.36%, Dentsu Inc. with 2.53%, The Interpublic Group of Companies with 1.40%, Havas SA with 1.36%, Katz Media Group with 0.82%, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. with 0.39%, Horizon Media with 0.12%, and Kingstar Media with 0.01%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the media buying agencies and representative firms market include leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help marketers to run more experiments and to further develop new strategies, focusing on metaverse applications to interact with customers in virtual realistic settings, focusing on new product launches to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, leveraging big data to help advertisers and companies better understand the customer ad preferences, focusing on digital services for more targeted and personalized campaigns and focusing on streaming services to capture audiences.



Player-adopted strategies in the media buying agencies and representative firms market include expanding media planning and buying business through strategic partnerships, maximizing consumer attention through strategic collaborations, creating more efficient media planning and measurement models and focusing on launch of new solutions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, media buying agencies and representative firms companies should focus on focus on use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, focus on new product launches, focus on metaverse applications, focus on increasing investments to improve product portfolio, increasing adoption of digitalization, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, target countries with high and fastest-growing digital ad spending, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, focus on online marketing and continue to focus on fast-growing applications.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the media buying agencies and representative firms market segmented by services will arise in the media buying service segment, which will gain $8,878.0 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in segment by mode will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $9,384.1 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the consumer goods and retail segment, which will gain $7,057.0 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The media buying agencies and representative firms market size will gain the most in China at $2,998.8 million.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 352 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $75498.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $118687.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

WPP PLC

Publicis Groupe

Omnicom Group Inc

Dentsu Inc

The Interpublic Group Of Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction And Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Services

6.4.1. Media Buying Service

6.4.2. Media Planning Service

6.4.3. Media Representative Firms

6.4.4. Other Services

6.5. Market Segmentation By Mode

6.5.1. Offline

6.5.2. Online

6.6. Market Segmentation By Application

6.6.1. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Sector (BFSI)

6.6.2. Consumer Goods And Retail

6.6.3. Government And Public Sector

6.6.4. IT And Telecom

6.6.5. Healthcare

6.6.6. Media And Entertainment



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Use Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

7.2. Metaverse Applications

7.3. New Product Launches

7.4. Big Data In Media

7.5. Collaborations And Acquisitions

7.6. Increasing Adoption Of Digitalization

7.7. Increase In Advertising On Streaming Services

7.8. Increasing Investments



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017-2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 -- 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttnpbs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment