Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023

The global caffeinated roasted coffee market is expected to grow from $32.79 billion in 2022 to $35.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The caffeinated roasted coffee market is expected to reach $45.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The caffeinated roasted coffee market consists of sales of dark roast coffee beans, light roast coffee beans, ground coffee beans, whole coffee beans and coffee pads and pods.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Caffeinated roasted coffee refers to a type of coffee made from roasted coffee beans that contain caffeine, a natural stimulant known for increasing alertness and decreasing fatigue.



Europe was the largest region in the caffeinated roasted coffee market in 2022.Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in caffeinated roasted coffee report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of caffeinated roasted coffee are arabica and robusta.Arabica refers to a type of coffee made from roasted beans of the Coffee arabica plant.



The various distribution channels involved are offline and online which are used for cafes and bars, hotels and restaurants and others.



The growing popularity of coffee among millennials is propelling the growth of the caffeinated roasted coffee market.Millennials are the demographic cohort generally defined as individuals born between 1981 and 1996 (age group of 25-39 years).



Millennial coffee consumption is shaped by various factors, including a preference for alternative health options, demand for better quality coffee offerings, and convenience, ultimately contributing to the growth of coffee consumption.For instance, in 2021, according to the National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) Fall Report published by the National Coffee Association, a US-based non-profit membership-based organization, there was a substantial rise in coffee consumption among the younger demographic, particularly among the millennials, with 65% of the total coffee consumption in 2021, while 49% of 25-to-39-year-olds increased the consumption of specialty coffee, driving sales in the specialty coffee segment.



Therefore, the growing popularity of coffee among millennials is driving the growth of the caffeinated roasted coffee market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the caffeinated roasted coffee market.Major companies operating in the caffeinated roasted coffee market are introducing new technologies to develop innovative products to sustain in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Bellwether Coffee, a US-based coffee roasting tech company, launched its next-generation automated coffee roasting system.The Series 2 Bellwether Automated Roasting System, which includes new zero-emission technology, produces artisan-quality results without the use of gas lines or ventilation.



It’s efficient and user-friendly, with 50% more roasting capacity, a 24-inch touchscreen, and an online marketplace.



In January 2021, Stonewall Kitchen, a US-based specialty food producer acquired Vermont Coffee Company for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Stonewall Kitchen aims to expand its product offerings by developing high-quality and premium coffee products for specific customer segments.



Vermont Coffee Company is a US-based organic coffee roaster company specializing in blending high-quality certified organic arabica coffee.



The countries covered in the caffeinated roasted coffee market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The caffeinated roasted coffee market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides caffeinated roasted coffee market statistics, including caffeinated roasted coffee industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with caffeinated roasted coffee market share, detailed caffeinated roasted coffee market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the caffeinated roasted coffee industry. This caffeinated roasted coffee market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

