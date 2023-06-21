Packaging Machinery Global Market is Projected to Reach $62 Billion by 2030: PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$46.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Case Forming & Sealing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1038 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery

Outlook

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Analysis by Segment

Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Fragmented Marketplace

Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Consolidation Gains Pace

Packaging Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends to Remain in Business

Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive

Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery

Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth

Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance

Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery

Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market

E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions

Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales (2016-2024)

E-Commerce Sales as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2019

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment

Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits

Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth

Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats

Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines

Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades

Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints

Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise

Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process

Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth

END-USE ANALYSIS

Food Processing and Packaging Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery

Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience

Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle

Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores

Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing

SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery

Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market

Major Growth Driver

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Value by Material

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Growing Population: A Key Driver

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing a Role in Industry Transition

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery

Types of Packaging Machinery

A. Bottling Line Machinery

Case Forming Machinery

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines

Filling & Dosing Machinery

Cartoning Machines

Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Palletizing Machinery

Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery

Accessories & Parts

Wrapping/Bundling Machinery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

