Arsenic Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the arsenic market are Chenzhou Chenxi Metals Co.Ltd, Xilan Chemicals Co.



Ltd., Pallav Chemicals & Solvents Pvt. Ltd., Lonza, Recylex Group, Furukawa Co. Ltd, Amalgamet Canada LP, Yangzhou Zhongtianli New Material Co. Ltd., PPM Reinstmetalle Osterwieck GmbH, Emeishan Jiamei High Purity Material Co. Ltd., Noah Chemicals, High Purity Material Co. Ltd., ProChem Inc., ALB Materials Inc, and Mil-Spec Industries.



The global arsenic market is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2022 to $2.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The arsenic market is expected to reach $3.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4%.



The arsenic market consists of sales of methylarsonic acid, arsanilic acid, arsenobetaine, and dimethylarsinic acid (cacodylic acid).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Arsenic refers to an element and a widely distributed naturally occurring mineral.It is a metalloid, meaning it has properties of both metals and non-metals.



It serves as an alloying agent and is also used in the manufacture of glass, pigments, textiles, paper, metal adhesives, wood preservatives, and ammunition.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the arsenic market in 2022. The regions covered in arsenic report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of arsenic are organic arsenic, inorganic arsenic, and arsine gas.Organic arsenic refers to substances that include covalently bonded arsenic atoms, which are used to create fungicides, weed killers, and insecticides.



The purity includes high-purity arsenic (5n5), 0.99 (6n), 0.985 (7n), and others used for various applications including agricultural timber and poles, building and fencing, utility poles, highways, and others.



The rising use of arsenic in the glass industry is expected to boost the growth of the arsenic market going forward.Glass refers to an inorganic solid material that is often clear or translucent, hard, brittle, and resistant to the elements.



Arsenic is used as a fining agent in the glassmaking process to improve the clarity and color of glass.For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, in 2021, in comparison to the base case, the demand is anticipated to increase by two times by 2040.



Additionally, the demand for arsenic accounts for about 25% of the world’s production. Therefore, the rising use of arsenic in the glass industry is driving the growth of the arsenic market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the arsenic market.Major companies operating in the arsenic market are focused on developing new arsenic-based products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a US-based manufacturer and supplier of generic pharmaceuticals, launched arsenic trioxide injection. The unique feature of this injection is its ability to induce remission and consolidation in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) patients, or who have relapsed from it, and whose APL is distinguished by the presence of the t(15;17) translocation.



In October 2022, Bone Therapeutics, a Germany-based bone cell therapy company, acquired Medsenic for $43 million (40 million euros).The acquisition of Medsenic is anticipated to increase Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy-based product portfolio in orthopaedics by medications to treat systemic autoimmune illnesses like cGvHD (chronic Graft versus Host Disease), lupus, and sclerosis.



Medsenic is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of a formulation of arsenic trioxide.



The countries covered in the arsenic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The arsenic market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides arsenic market statistics, including arsenic industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an arsenic market share, detailed arsenic market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the arsenic industry. This arsenic market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

