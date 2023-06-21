Advanced Training in Medical Leave and Accommodation Management: How You Can Incorporate Your Organization's Policies (Oakland, CA, United States - August 10-11, 2023)

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-the-Trenches: The Ultimate Guide" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ultimate Guide: An Advanced Training in Medical Leave and Accommodation Management and How You Can Incorporate Your Organization's Policies, Procedures, Union Contracts, Culture and Risk Tolerance into Your Own Integrated System.

This will include FMLA/CFRA, ADA/FEHA, PDL/Pregnancy Disability, and Workers' Compensation. As a bonus, You Will Also Learn Proven Strategies to Deal With Related Performance Management and Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation Complaints, and More!

Let an HR Pro With over 30 Years of Experience Teach You a Simple, Powerful, and Easy-to-Use Methodology and Workflow to Control, Not Just Manage, Medical Leaves and Accommodations in Your Organization, with or without a 3rd party administrator!

For California employers with five (5) or more employees you now must comply with the expanded CFRA. This extends leave rights to employees who need to care for ill "family members" defined as a child (of any age), parent, or spouse, PLUS parent-in-law, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, and a domestic partner!

This comprehensive, super-interactive, 2-day webinar will equip you with proven tips, insider access to free tools and an integrated methodology and workflows for managing medical leaves and accommodations in your workplace, incorporating your policies, procedures, union contracts, and your organization's risk tolerance without the legalese.

This is NOT a training to teach you the basics of the various regulations. This is an advanced training that teaches you the EXACT SAME INTEGRATED approach we have used to proactively control Medical Leaves and Accommodations for our clients for over 30 years.

Get exact solutions to your medical leave management challenges without getting confused with legalese

Learn how to respond to potential fraud and leave abuse while mitigating the risk of a lawsuit you can't win

Discover the red flags and landmines to avoid in managing medical leaves and accommodation

Get access to little-known, free resources for developing Essential Function Job Descriptions and accommodation ideas. (This should be taught in College, but for some strange reason it isn't!)

Learn the employee life cycle, from recruiting to, integrated policies, to transitioning from FMLA to ADA, and transitioning from pregnancy disabilities with PDL/FMLA (potential ADA/FEHA) to CFRA Baby bonding

Learn how to identify potential abuse and what you can do to stop it

Discover the best practices for handling related performance management issues, and harassment, discrimination, and retaliation challenges

How to accurately and consistently implement FMLA/CFRA, ADA/FEHA, Pregnancy Disability, and Workers' Compensation programs, including California's New Parent Leave

How to conduct (and document) Good Faith Interactive Meetings and Undue Hardship Analysis Research

Learn effective strategies, tips, best practices, and HR Standards of Care on how to impose your companies' performance management system for employees who have accommodations and are not meeting all of the Essential Functions of their job

See why an integrated approach to Medical Leaves and Accommodations is the Gold Standard.

Learn the pitfalls of using 3rd party administrators and how to manage them correctly.

What is in the Workshop?

Learn how to manage Third Party Administrators

Learn to create and manage a simple, powerful, easy-to-use system for managing medical leaves and accommodations in your workplace

Discover the red flags that will help prevent a lawsuit

How to conduct and document Good Faith Interactive

Meetings and Undue Hardship Analysis

Get solutions on how to respond to leave abuse

Who Should Attend:

HR Professionals

HR Managers

Vocational Rehab

Consultants

New people to the field

Attorneys

Anyone working with ADA/FEHA

FMLA/CFRA

PDL/PWFA

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ege9ob

