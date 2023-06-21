Energy Gum Market Size Worth $116.40 billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 65 billion in 2022 global energy gum market will reach USD 116.40 billion by 2032. Since on-the-go snaking items are handy, quick, economical, and accessible, the population's hectic schedules have increased their popularity, which is good news for the market for energy gum. Energy gum improves mental performance, lowers stress, and increases productivity and focus. Energy gums are becoming increasingly popular, which will help the industry grow. Due to the oversaturated energy gum market, companies are competing more fiercely to develop new products, flavours, packaging, and other marketing tactics to attract new customers and keep the ones they already have. Market players have offered new flavours like mint, fennel, strawberry, orange, peppermint, and spearmint. Energy gums are now extremely popular as a result of creative marketing techniques. Energy gums are becoming increasingly well-liked due to their low cost, accessibility, and variety of flavours. The addition of antioxidants also aids the market's expansion.



Key Insight of the Global Energy Gum Market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The region's increased prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary ailments will spur an increase in the adoption of an active lifestyle, fueling market expansion. The expanding number of fitness, health, and gym facilities will also aid the market's expansion. The demand for caffeine-containing products among athletes, powerlifters, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts is expected to expand. Retail chains make energy gum products easier to access, which helps the industry grow.



The flavour segment is divided into mint, fruit, and others. In 2022, the mint segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 37.05 billion.



The application segment is divided into fitness/exercise, study, business, sports and others. In 2022, the fitness/exercise segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 24.70 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online, supermarkets, health stores, convenience stores and others. In 2022, the online segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 26 billion.



Advancement in market



January 2022 - A CPG company called REV GUM produces and sells cutting-edge chewing gum. There are two varieties of gum: ordinary strength and additional strength. REV GUM regular strength has 60 mg of caffeine, about the same as one shot of espresso. The extra-strength version has 100 milligrammes, equivalent to two espresso shots. This differs from other brands of caffeinated gum available on the market, typically containing 40mg of caffeine. Customers who want a significant energy boost would do better with REV GUM than the alternatives. The 18 to 28 age group comprises most of the company's customers. These people have an active lifestyle that would benefit from an additional energy boost.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing popularity of an active lifestyle.



The significance of leading a healthy lifestyle has come to light due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and other lifestyle disorders, including obesity and diabetes. This awareness has expanded due to the COVID-19 epidemic, inspiring people to start living more physically active lifestyles. The young population has been inspired to exercise by the positive social media messaging featuring people going to the gym, working out, eating well, and encouraging others to lead active lifestyles. The increased promotion of vitamins, active ingredients, superfoods, and other beverages that give energy and boost focus, endurance, metabolism, and concentration in daily life has also been linked to the rising acceptance of a healthy and active lifestyle. Sports, dance, and gaming are becoming more and more popular. As a result, the expansion of the worldwide energy gum market will be driven by the rising adoption of active lifestyles.



Restraints: Concerns regarding uncontrolled caffeine usage.



While it can increase energy, attention, and concentration in moderation, it can be hazardous if eaten excessively. Uncontrolled daily caffeine use reduces appetite, causes anxiety and restlessness, and makes people more dependent on the drug. It affects the neural system, alters sleep patterns, etc. Unregulated usage of energy gums, which can contain up to 100 grammes of caffeine, is alarming because it can have serious negative health effects. Potential customers are diverting the market for energy gum because of the rising heart attack rates in young people who lead active lifestyles. As a result, the market's expansion will be hampered by the growing worries regarding caffeine intake.



Opportunities: New flavours, packaging, and ingredients are being introduced.



The increased demand for caffeine-induced items as a replacement or alternative to traditional coffee has facilitated the creation of energy drinks, gums, superfoods, etc. The market companies have been motivated to create novel flavours like fruits, superfood-infused gums, etc., due to the rising demand in the highly segmented industry. To enhance the quality and efficacy of the product, market competitors are also concentrating on decreasing artificial sweeteners, stabilisers, and supplements. As a result, the market will rise due to increased research and development to bring new flavours, ingredients, colours, and packaging.



Challenges: The presence of alternative energy food and drinks.



The contemporary population is gravitating towards organic eating habits with superfoods, wholefoods and other natural ingredients inculcated in their diet. Furthermore, some ancient teas and beverages have carved a niche in the growing energy foods and beverages market. The presence of energy drinks, candies, bars etc., is higher than energy gums, which could challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global energy gum market are:



• Blast Power Gum

• GumRunners, LLC

• GelStat Corporation

• Ferrero SpA

• Blockhead HQ Ltd.

• Mars Inc.

• Mondelez International, Inc.

• NeuroGum, LLC

• Yıldız Holding Blast Power Gum

• LOTTE Corp.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Flavour



• Mint

• Fruit

• Others



By Application



• Fitness/Exercise

• Study

• Business

• Sports

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Online

• Supermarkets

• Health Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



