Equivu Capital Launches NextGen Deicing

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equivu Capital Holdings, Salvatore C. Calvino’s private investment firm, today launched NextGen Deicing, a full-service aircraft deicing company, headed up by aviation industry veteran Jon Savage. With more than 20 years’ experience leading aircraft deicing companies, Savage will manage NextGen Deicing operations as president. Leveraging the latest technology, NextGen Deicing is focused on decreasing the Airline’s winter operations costs and flight delays, while helping the environment by using less deicing fluid.



Prior to joining NextGen Deicing, Savage was an executive in the deicing industry, overseeing station startups. He has also served as General Manager for locations at Milwaukee (MKE), Charlotte (CLT), Philadelphia (PHL), and Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) airports. As General Manager at DFW in the 2020-2021 deicing season, Savage was responsible for deicing more than 800 daily departures, managing 50 deice trucks and 275 employees, including overseeing deicing operations for the harshest winter storm on record at DFW in 100 years, that lasted six consecutive days.

In addition, Equivu Capital’s founder and CEO Salvatore C. Calvino has deep expertise in deicing operations, including owning Integrated Deicing Services (IDS), whose state-of-the-art deicing equipment helped it become an industry leader with more than 4,200 employees when he sold it in 2015.

“NextGen Deicing will quickly become the go-to partner for airports nationwide to effectively manage their deicing challenges, leveraging our deep expertise and state-of-the-art equipment,” said Salvatore C. Calvino, Chairman of NextGen Deicing and CEO of Equivu Capital. “With Jon’s dedication, knowledge and strong track record running highly successful deicing operations, he is the ideal executive to head up NextGen Deicing.”

NextGen Deicing has a fleet of Deicing Trucks that are equipped with the latest technology available to the industry. The Deicing Trucks can be used in single operator mode that cuts labor cost in half, compared to the traditional model truck commonly used in the industry.

About NextGen Deicing

NextGen Deicing LLC utilizes the latest proven aircraft deicing technology that focuses on both safety and environmental efficiencies. It strives to be innovative in its approach while ensuring that all treated aircraft take off safely. For more information, contact jsavage@nextgendeicing.com or 704-845-8930.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for NextGen Deicing

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com