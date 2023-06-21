Elevating The Resident Dining and Hospitality Experience at Deerfield

Asheville, NC, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management leader, announced today the organization’s new partnership with Deerfield, a retirement community located in Asheville, North Carolina. This partnership will enhance the dining and hospitality experience that the residents receive while making Deerfield a Center of Excellence and Innovation and a Sodexo showcase account. Sodexo will leverage its strong national senior living network, as well as its local presence in North Carolina, to elevate residents’ engagement with dining and hospitality services.

“We are proud to announce this exciting new partnership with Deerfield,” said Sodexo Vice President, Business Development, Daniel Lucey. “We enjoyed working with Deerfield’s Senior Team to deliver a customized, comprehensive solution to align with their strategic vision to elevate dining services.”

Sodexo, chosen as Deerfield’s first dining services partner, was asked to “bring it” by President and CEO, Libby Bush. Libby explained that this means always starting with enriching the lives of those that live and work at Deerfield. Sodexo researched the local “foodtopia” food scene in Asheville and got to work, proposing a new dining experience powered by Sodexo. Dining venues will highlight various customized programs, including epicurean meats that are dry-aged onsite, a marinade and pickling program specific to Deerfield, destination dining and ample plant-based menu items. Residents can expect delicious food and increased choice and flexibility. Sodexo also proposed multiple therapeutic nutrition options for residents across the continuum, which include systems for gardening onsite, a focus on center of the plate items to reduce supplement usage and publishing engagement activities for residents and their family members. This customized and personal approach to dining also encompasses cost management, waste reduction, supply chain efficiencies and sustainability.

“We were looking for enhancements and transformational elements for our dining services program,” said Matt Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer. “We were able to collaborate with Sodexo to customize an offer to improve the quality of life for the residents, staff, and guests we serve. We were impressed with Sodexo’s commitment to the evaluation and made the informed decision to choose Sodexo as a brand and company we trust to serve our community.”

About Deerfield

Established in 1955, Deerfield is situated on 125 acres just south of Asheville, adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is conveniently located to shopping, hospitals, a regional airport, the Biltmore Estate and Gardens, seniors' educational opportunities, and a variety of other services and points of interest.

Deerfield is a full LifeCare community, with 379 independent living residences that include apartments, cottages, villas, and condos. A recognized health care facility is licensed for 62 beds and 62 assisted living residences. Deerfield employs approximately 300 staff members and serves over 600 residents.

A 48,000 square foot community center offers casual and formal dining, beverage lounge, library, meeting space, a bank, a store, and a large event room. The health and wellness center offers aerobics and fitness rooms, medical clinic and therapy center, beauty/barber salon, arts & crafts studios including a fully equipped pottery studio, state-of-the-art aquatic center, day spa and a host of other amenities.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.