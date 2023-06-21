Innovative Raffles and Gaming Platform BillionAir, Launches Token Pre-Sale

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionAir is thrilled to announce that the official launch of the pre-sale for its native token, $AIRB, is now live! This exciting token sale is not your ordinary event, promising a dynamic 10-phase journey, each step featuring a luxury prize reveal. The pre-sale officially began on 20th June at 3pm UTC.





The token pre-sale is thoughtfully divided into 10 distinct phases, each providing a set number of tokens at a specific price. The appeal of this arrangement is that the price increases slightly with each phase, incentivizing early participation and maximizing value for those who jump on board sooner.





BillionAir is, at its core, a raffles and games platform offering exciting and engaging entertainment and opportunities within an all-encompassing, borderless, and provably fair ecosystem. On a larger scale, it's so much more than that, positioned as a bridge between web3 natives and the traditional and web2 markets and a connector and alternative for existing web3 and gaming projects to fundraise and engage their community.





With phase one, the price of $AIRB starts at a mere three cents per token, delivering huge value for early adopters! Even at phase ten, where the token price reaches 5.7 cents, there's considerable value to be unlocked. Every round represents 40 million $AIRB tokens, bringing the total available in the public sale to a whopping 400 million. The team has recently revealed the phase one prize - a stunning Rolex Day Date 41mm, worth a staggering $40,000!





What makes BillionAir's pre-sale particularly unique is the tantalizing phase prizes. At the start of each phase, a luxury prize will be revealed, culminating in ten outstanding rewards with a collective value of $400,000!





Even better, there are two HUGE celebratory giveaways at the end of the token pre-sale, with two amazing prizes. One is a share of $100,000 worth of $AIRB, and the other is a luxury Tesla Model S!





Adding to the exciting news, BillionAir has been accepted into the esteemed BNB Chain Kickstart Program, underscoring the strength of the project and marking a significant milestone in its journey.





Rest assured, the integrity and security of the BillionAir project is incredibly important to the team. Independent blockchain security firm, Solid Proof, specializing in audits and KYC, has conducted a rigorous audit of BillionAir's smart contracts, which was passed with flying colours.





By participating in the $AIRB token pre-sale, you have the opportunity to unlock tremendous value and the chance to win luxury prizes!





For more information and to get involved, visit BillionAir's official website.



