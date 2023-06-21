Cut-resistant Gloves Demand is Expected to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2031: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR, the cut-resistant glove market is expected to reach US$ 3 billion by 2031. According to market projections, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2031. Various industries use cut-resistant gloves to ensure safety and maintain hygiene at work, such as the automotive and food industries.



As part of the manufacturing process, these gloves protect workers from contaminating matter. In addition, workers' safety awareness is expected to rise across industries such as mining, construction, oil & gas, and manufacturing.

Health security regulations have encouraged end-use industries to adopt cut-resistant gloves. In addition, a high amount of cut-resistant gloves is needed in the health care industry. The development of improved medical standards is expected to continue to influence the need for cut-resistant gloves in the healthcare industry.

A growing number of manufacturing companies invest in research and development in order to improve the quality of their products and lessen the use of harmful chemicals. Customers will be more likely to purchase and use accelerator-free gloves if they are introduced to the market. Cut-resistant gloves are expected to improve in quality, resulting in greater comfort and longer life.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74223

Cut-resistant gloves are especially relevant in industries such as food processing, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, construction, and metal fabrication, among others. Workers in these industries use cutting-resistant gloves to prevent injuries like cuts, punctures, and abrasions. In addition, they provide a strong grip on slippery surfaces, so they're ideal for food handling purposes.

Cut-resistant gloves are also used by some industries as a part of their protective clothing, such as the government, the forest service, and chefs. Cutting-resistant gloves play a vital role in several industrial settings, helping to reduce the risk of occupational injuries and protecting workers.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Resistant Material, By Coating, By Consumer Group, By Size, Price, By Application, By End-user Industry, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Carolina Glove & Safety Company, Delta Plus Group, Gloves Buyer Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mechanix Wear Inc., W. W. Grainger Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

The demand for cut-resistant gloves in the market is likely to grow as reusable gloves become popular in various industrial sectors.

The market for spectra fiber-resistant material is expected to gain traction due to the excellent weight-to-strength ratio and cut resistance of high-performance polyethylene fiber.

Unisex cut-resistant gloves are needed as labor in industrial sectors, where both men and women perform these tasks.

A growing mining industry and a growing healthcare sector are expected to expand the market in the near future.

Construction applications are likely to increase demand for cut-resistant gloves.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74223<ype=S

Global Cut-resistant Gloves: Growth Drivers

Industry sectors such as oil and gas, construction, metal manufacturing, and equipment manufacturing, are focusing on worker safety, so cut-resistant gloves are becoming more popular. Additionally, manufacturers within the industry are expanding their product portfolios and reaching out across regions to contribute to the market's growth. Innovation and advancement in technology are likely to drive the demand for cut-resistant gloves.





With an increased demand for cut-resistant gloves across a variety of industries and regions, the cutting glove market is expected to experience considerable growth over the next few years.





Safety is becoming increasingly important in the workplace, and regulations are becoming more stringent. Protective clothing becomes more prevalent in hazardous work environments.





A variety of new and innovative cut-resistant materials are being developed due to technological advancements. As workplace safety regulations and protective equipment requirements become more prevalent, the market is also expected to grow. A significant area of potential growth in this market is the development and manufacture of eco-friendly and sustainable cut-resistant gloves.



Global Cut-resistant Gloves: Regional Landscape

North America holds the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to growing safety awareness and regulations requiring protective gloves in various industries.





Mining activities are expected to increase and government policies are geared toward worker safety, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see an increase in demand.





Increasing adoption of safety gloves in the chemical manufacturing sector will fuel growth in Europe.





Asia Pacific region gloves demand is anticipated to increase as disposable incomes increase and one-time investments are made in the glove industry.



Global Cut-resistant Gloves Market: Key Players

Global cut-resistant gloves market research provides detailed profiles of companies, including financials, products, and recent developments.

In order to develop innovative products, cut-resistant glove companies spend significant amounts on research and development. Their primary strategies include product portfolio expansion and mergers & acquisitions.

In March 2023, Ansell Limited opened its new manufacturing facility in Kovai, India, for packing & irradiation operations. A US$ 80 million investment was also made in the company's Greenfield Manufacturing Plant in India. Developing a growth strategy to improve its presence in the region helped the company expand its product portfolio in the market.

In June 2023, Kite Packaging, a leading online packaging supplier, introduced a polyurethane coated and cut-resistant range of industrial gloves. Suitable for warehousing, automotive and mechanical work, as well as other industries requiring precision and dexterity, these gloves provide maximum grip strength. It adheres to safety standards set by the European Committee for Standardization and is EN 388-compliant, making it safe and high quality.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74223

Global Cut-resistant Gloves Market: Segmentation

Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Resistant Material

Kevlar Fiber

Spectra Fiber

Dyneema Fiber

Metal Mesh

Stainless Steel

Others (Glass Fiber, Basalt, Combined Yarns, etc)

By Coating

Latex

Nitrile

Neoprene

Leather

Vinyl

Polyethylene

Others (Butyl, Aluminized, etc)



By Consumer Group

Men

Women

By Size

Small

Medium

Large



By Price

Below US$ 100

US$ 100 - 200

US$ 200 - 300

Above US$ 300

By Application

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Thermal

Construction

Others (Glass Handling, Metalworking, etc)

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Mining

Machinery & Equipment

Metal Fabrication

Healthcare Sector

Others (Oil & Gas, Food Service Sector, etc)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Websites

E-commerce Portals

Offline

Hardware Stores

Specialty Stores

Others (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Retail Stores, etc.)



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:



Earplugs Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Industrial Workwear Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Flushable Wipes Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com