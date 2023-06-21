Global Composite Rollers Market is projected to reach US$ 297.4 Million Rising at a CAGR of 7.6% from forecast 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The composite rollers market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 297.4 million by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 143.3 million in 2023.



The rising innovation in manufacturing and construction spaces, especially the introduction of durable composite material to these sectors is contributing to the market’s upward trajectory. Furthermore, the lightweight material and its benefits are expected to increase productivity and efficiency.

New businesses exploring alternative materials and sustainable materials such as composites in the form of carbon fiber and glass fiber are expected to gain traction in the market. Alongside this, the advanced resin, proliferating printing business, and paper production are anticipated to add value to the market.

The long range of applications including pulp & paper, mining, textile, and foil processing is expected to propel the market growth. The expanding flexible packaging market is also likely to help the market expand its space.

The high safety and operational benefits associated with the fiber rollers are also financially affordable and hence are introduced to multiple end-user industries.

Key Pointers:

The United States market leads the composite rollers market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region is thriving at a CAGR of 7.5%. The growth in this region is attributed to the government’s efforts for sustainable solutions, high-end research and development programs, and the flourishing paper business. The region is expected to reach a value of US$ 51.2 million by 2033. The United Kingdom market is another important market. The market thrives at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033. The growth is attributed to old printing businesses and innovative product launches. The regional market is projected to reach a value of US$ 11.1 million by 2033. China’s composite rollers market booms at a strong CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the high manufacturing activity along with the large paper printing sector. The market is likely to cross a value of US$ 59 million by 2033. Based on fiber, the carbon fiber segment leads the market as it thrives at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033. Based on resin type, the thermoset segment leads the market as the market thrives at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on experimenting with new materials that help the end user with durability and light rollers. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments:

Amalga Composites, Inc. has launched rollers with glass and carbon fiber options. The products ensure high security and durability.

Artur Kuepper Pty. Ltd has introduced the durable composite roller with customization available on request.

Key Players Working in this Market:

Amalga Composites, Inc

Artur Kuepper Pty. Ltd

Beijing Haosheng Transmission Technology CO., LTD

Belle Banne Conveyor Products

Double Company LLC

Epsilon Composite

FWT Composites & Rolls GMBH

HÄHL GMBH

Inometa

Lorbrand Composites

Nepean Conveyors

North Street Cooling Towers PVT. LTD

Flexco

PRONEXOS

Key Segments Covered:

By Fiber Type:

Carbon

Glass

Others



By Resin Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By End-Use Type:

Pulp & paper

Mining

Textile

Film & Foil Processing

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



