Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cart/Trolley-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$360.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Clarius Mobile Health
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
- FUKUDA DENSHI USA, INC.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG
- Koninklijke Philips B.V
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Samsung Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- EchoNous, Inc.
- Teratech Corporation (Terason)
- Verathon, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|430
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US Hospitals
- COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality
- Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound Also Gains Prominence
- Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
- Handheld Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Present Growth Avenues for Manufacturers
- Tele-Ultrasound to Gain from Increasing Use of TeleHealth Services
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
- An Introduction to Portable Ultrasound Equipment
- Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Handheld Point of Care Witnesses Significant Increase
- Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020E
- Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines
- Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications
- Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market
- Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment
- Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption
- Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share (in %): 2020E
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Grows in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems
- Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems
- Advancements in Compact Ultrasound Systems
- Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market
- Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
- Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth
- Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes
- Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images
- Portable Handheld Ultrasound Scanners for Detection of Coronavirus
- Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems
- University of California Researchers Integrate an Ultrasound Emitting Device in LMB
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
