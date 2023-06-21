Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cart/Trolley-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$360.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

FUKUDA DENSHI USA, INC.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

Koninklijke Philips B.V

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

EchoNous, Inc.

Teratech Corporation (Terason)

Verathon, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 430 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US Hospitals

COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality

Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound Also Gains Prominence

Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients

Handheld Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Present Growth Avenues for Manufacturers

Tele-Ultrasound to Gain from Increasing Use of TeleHealth Services

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

An Introduction to Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Handheld Point of Care Witnesses Significant Increase

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020E

Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines

Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market

Recent Market Activity

Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications

Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share (in %): 2020E

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Grows in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

Advancements in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth

Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes

Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images

Portable Handheld Ultrasound Scanners for Detection of Coronavirus

Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems

University of California Researchers Integrate an Ultrasound Emitting Device in LMB

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

