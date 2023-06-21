TSplus Unveils Revamped License Portal with Enhanced Design and Functionality

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is delighted to announce a full redesign of its License Portal, featuring a modernized interface and improved responsiveness. These changes signify TSplus' commitment to delivering an enhanced user experience and ensuring seamless license management for its resellers and partners.



The decision to revamp the License Portal was driven by the need to embrace modernity and align with TSplus' evolving product ecosystem. As recent updates transformed the Customer Portal, product interfaces, and the tsplus.net website, it was imperative to provide users with a visually appealing and accessible License Portal that adheres to the new standard.

Embracing Modernity: Appealing Experience for TSplus Resellers

One of the standout improvements is the introduction of a new menu, conveniently positioned on the left side of the screen. This intuitive menu serves as the central hub for accessing the main pages and can be displayed in two modes: expanded or collapsed, where only icons are shown, ensuring a streamlined navigation experience.

TSplus has also introduced a global search feature, accessible from any page through a fixed search bar on the top right. This enhancement enables users to search across licenses and support, leading them to a dedicated "results" page. Finding relevant information and managing licenses has never been easier.





Furthermore, the Licenses/Support/Activation Key page has undergone a complete transformation. Despite the abundance of information, the redesigned page provides a user-friendly experience. Users can effortlessly search for entries on the left side and conveniently navigate through the results with a relative position feature. The page offers two essential modes: minimized or expanded, allowing users to switch seamlessly between them. By clicking the "+" button, users can expand specific items for detailed information.





Enhanced Responsiveness: TSplus License Portal Accessible on Any Device

TSplus has prioritized responsiveness in this redesign. The majority of new pages are now fully adapted to various screen sizes, ensuring optimal navigation on mobile devices.





Upgrades to the retail users license portal pages are currently under development and will be available in the near future. For resellers interested in joining the TSplus network, the company invites them to visit the dedicated partner page at https://tsplus.net/partner-program/ or reach out directly to sales@tsplus.net to learn more about the comprehensive packages offered. Additionally, users can open a ticket and contact the Support team at https://support.tsplus.net/support/home for any inquiries regarding the new License Portal.

The enhanced License Portal represents TSplus' commitment to providing resellers and partners with an intuitive and visually appealing platform for efficient license management. With its modern design and improved responsiveness, TSplus continues to redefine the remote access and application delivery experience.

--------

About TSplus :

TSplus is a provider of remote access and application delivery solutions. With a focus on seamless and secure access to applications and data, TSplus enables businesses to enhance productivity, reduce IT complexity, and achieve their digital transformation goals. For more information, visit www.tsplus.net.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e5bb2a5-f940-49cb-b3b6-de20a1271b2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca97074-008c-4012-9571-58c4b9a92818

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8b95d1e-317f-4377-958e-c3cf73422254