Prefabricated Buildings Global Market is Projected to Reach $202.7 Billion by 2030: Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing

The global market for Prefabricated Buildings estimated at US$117.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$202.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Panel Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$78.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Skeleton Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Prefabricated Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 610 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $117.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $202.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prefabricated Buildings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Offsite Production and Prefabrication Gain Appeal Amidst COVID-19

An Introduction to Prefabricated Buildings

Variables Impacting the Cost of Prefab Homes

Prefab/Modular/Panelized Homes

Advantages and Challenges

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Select Trends Influencing the Market

World Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems, and Combined Systems

World Prefabricated Buildings Market by End-Use Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial, Residential, and Industrial

Regional Analysis

World Prefabricated Buildings Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Prefabricated Buildings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Prefab to Address Construction Industry's Major Problems

Prefabricated Houses: A Stop-Gap Solution for Emergency Housing

Global 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Prefabrication Market

Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance

Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication

3D Printing Enhances Prefabrication Process

Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs

Educational Institutions Invest In Prefabricated Buildings

Prefabricated Buildings Gain Traction in Healthcare Sector

Industrial Enterprises Adopt Prefabricated Approach

Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model

Revenue Contribution of Agricultural Sector Remains High

Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Gain Traction

Public Misconceptions Hinder Widespread Adoption of Prefabricated Housing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

