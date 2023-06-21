Prefabricated Buildings Global Market is Projected to Reach $202.7 Billion by 2030: Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Buildings: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Prefabricated Buildings estimated at US$117.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$202.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Panel Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$78.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Skeleton Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Prefabricated Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Prefabricated Buildings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Offsite Production and Prefabrication Gain Appeal Amidst COVID-19
- An Introduction to Prefabricated Buildings
- Variables Impacting the Cost of Prefab Homes
- Prefab/Modular/Panelized Homes
- Advantages and Challenges
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Select Trends Influencing the Market
- World Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems, and Combined Systems
- World Prefabricated Buildings Market by End-Use Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial, Residential, and Industrial
- Regional Analysis
- World Prefabricated Buildings Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Prefabricated Buildings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urbanization: Major Growth Driver
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Prefab to Address Construction Industry's Major Problems
- Prefabricated Houses: A Stop-Gap Solution for Emergency Housing
- Global 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Prefabrication Market
- Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector
- Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)
- Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance
- Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication
- 3D Printing Enhances Prefabrication Process
- Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs
- Educational Institutions Invest In Prefabricated Buildings
- Prefabricated Buildings Gain Traction in Healthcare Sector
- Industrial Enterprises Adopt Prefabricated Approach
- Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model
- Revenue Contribution of Agricultural Sector Remains High
- Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs
- Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities
- Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Gain Traction
- Public Misconceptions Hinder Widespread Adoption of Prefabricated Housing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
