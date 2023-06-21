Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis/Growth Report 2023: More Energy-efficient Solutions will Decrease CAPEX and Power Consumption to Make Industrial Procedures Greener

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat Exchanger Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat exchanger market has reached maturity, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounting for most of its growth.

The emerging markets, where growth is high, are populated by significant market participants. Energy conservation, ease of maintenance, corrosion reduction, and improved heat transference are essential end-user requirements. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a history of gaining a competitive advantage by launching unique products and want to enjoy this type of exclusivity again are working to deliver innovative heat exchangers.

The publisher discusses the numerous digital technologies market players can apply to drive revenue in this mature heat exchanger market. Competitive evaluation of heat exchangers is documented, which includes a look at the major market players and significant aspects that help them outperform their competition. The research also discusses the use of heat exchangers in green technology and the rise of heat exchangers in various renewable, alternative, and sustainable energy sources.

In this analysis, heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); data center; refrigeration; power generation; chemicals; oil and gas; food and beverages; water and wastewater; pharmaceuticals; mining; marine and shipbuilding; and others (heat exchangers employed in steel making, general engineering, pulp and paper, and other niche applications) are the major end-user industries.

The heat exchanger sub-products included in this study are shell-and-tube heat exchangers, gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers, all-welded plate heat exchangers, brazed plate heat exchangers, air-cooled heat exchangers, and cooling tower systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Heat Exchanger Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Sustainability and Carbon Capture Initiatives

Sustainability and Carbon Capture

Sustainability Initiatives from the Market Leader Alfa Laval

Sustainable Development Goals

Concentrated Solar Power Farm

Growth Opportunity Universe

Manufacturing Renewable Technologies

Energy Efficiency

Smart Solutions

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Key Developments

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share by Region

Revenue Share Analysis

