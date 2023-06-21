New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulp Mills Market Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464072/?utm_source=GNW

Mills, BillerudKorsnas AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing FZCO, and Kimberly Clark Corp.



The global pulp mills market is expected to grow from $78.57 billion in 2022 to $85.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pulp mills market is expected to reach $114.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The pulp mill market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing softwood, hardwood, and paper, including printing paper, newsprint, and packaging materials.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A pulp mill is a manufacturing facility that produces pulp from wood chips, fiber crops, or other raw materials. The pulp produced in the mill is used as the raw material for making paper, tissue, and other paper products.



North-America was the largest region in the pulp mills market in 2022. The regions covered in pulp mills report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main pulp mills source types are wood pulp or virgin fiber pulp, non-wood pulp, and recycled pulp or de inked pulp.Wood pulp or virgin pulp refers to fibrous material derived from wood through a process of mechanical or chemical pulping.



The various grades include mechanical, chemical, and semi-chemical that are used by packaging manufacturers, publishers and stationery manufacturers, and sanitary and household product manufacturers.



The consumer inclination towards pulp-based products is expected to propel the growth of the pulp mills market going forward.The rise in consumer inclination toward pulp-based products is due to their sustainability, biodegradability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility.



Pulp-based products are preferred over plastic by consumers because of rising environmental consciousness leading to an increase in demand for sustainable and environment-friendly products. For instance, In June 2022, according to the article ‘Issue with Tissue 2.0’ published by the Natural Resources Defense Council of the USA, 75% of the products manufactured in the tissue industry are made up of pulp. Around 60% of consumers prefer tissues made from natural fiber. Therefore, consumer inclination towards pulp-based products is driving the growth of the pulp mill market.



Sustainability among packaging manufacturers is a key trend gaining popularity in the pulp mills market.Companies operating in the manufacturing and packaging market are focusing on sustainable packaging to sustain the market due to emerging concerns towards environment-friendly packaging.



For instance, in September 2022, Stora Enso, a Finland-based manufacturer of pulp, paper and other forest products, launched Papira.Papira is lightweight foam made from pulp fibres and a recyclable substitute for packing foam made of fossil fuels.



The substance won’t cause pollution if it ends up in the environment, according to its reported biodegradability.



In February 2023, First Quality Enterprises, Inc. a US-based consumer product manufacturer and distributor, acquired a Dryden-based pulp mill of Domtar Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will expand their operations and gain capabilities of Dryden pulp mill to produce high-quality Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp for customers in the North American region. Domtar Corporation is a US-based wood fiber-based paper and pulp product manufacturer and mill company.



The countries covered in the pulp mills market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pulp mills market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pulp mills market statistics, including pulp mills industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pulp mills market share, detailed pulp mills market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pulp mills industry. This pulp mills market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464072/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________