New Housing For-Sale Builders Global Market Report 2023

The global new housing for sale builders market is expected to grow from $1,842.91 billion in 2022 to $1,959.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The new housing for sale builders market is expected to reach $2,380.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The new housing for-sale builders market consists of sales of single-family dwellings, multi-family dwellings, multi-family houses, and detached houses or villas.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The new housing for-sale builders refer to the business, primarily associated with the construction of new homes on land that is owned or controlled by the developer, instead of the customer or investor, and the land is sold along with the house. They are used to build single-family and/or multiple-family housing units.



The main new housing for sale builder property types are residential, commercial, Industrial, and land.Residential property refers to any structure or unit zoned intended for residential use.



Residential property constitutes single-family homes, multi-family homes and condominiums. The various business are sales and rental which are done through online and offline mode.



The rising population is expected to propel the growth of the new housing-for-sale builders market.Population refers to the several individuals of a single species that can breed together and coexist in the same habitat are collectively.



Growing numbers of people reaching reproductive age, a steady rise in the average lifespan, and significant changes in the fertility rate have all contributed significantly to the rising population.Investors are eagerly purchasing both residential and commercial properties as a result of the rising population’s impact on the demand for affordable housing units in metropolitan areas, so rising population will propel the market growth.



For instance, in November 2022, according to the data published by United Nations, a US-based, intergovernmental organization, the global population reached 8 billion in 2022, from 7.9 billion in 2021. The global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030, and a further 9.7 billion by 2050. Therefore, the rising population is driving the growth of the new housing for-sale builders’ market, going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the new housing for-sale builders’ market.Companies operating in the new housing for-sale builders market are adopting new technologies such as AI-driven property technology tools to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Anarock, an India-based, real estate company, engaging in commercial spaces, and land development, launched ’ASTRA’ an artificial intelligence and machine learning prop-tech solution developed in collaboration with, data analytics partner G-Square Solutions. ’ASTRA’ is an AI-driver property technology tool, with the potential to boost sales of residential properties by 15%. The system’s algorithm analyses consumer behaviour data to produce highly accurate leads, increasing marketing effectiveness, decreasing expenses, and providing customers and developers with an engaging user experience.



In July 2022, Lennar Corporation, a US-based homebuilder of new homes for sale in the real estate markets, acquired Executive Construction Homes, LLC. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, combined resources are expected to enable Lennar to expand and strengthen its portfolio offering and presence in Columbia. Executive Construction Homes, LLC, a US-based new home building company.



The regions covered in new housing for-sale builders report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the new housing for-sale builders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



