Europe Whiskey Market Outlook Report 2023: An $8.18 Billion Market by 2028 - A Diverse Landscape that Encompasses a Rich Tapestry of Traditions, Flavours, and Styles

The market is anticipated to add more than USD 8.18 billion from 2023 to 2028

The whisky market in Europe is a vibrant and diverse landscape that encompasses a rich tapestry of traditions, flavours, and styles. From the well-established distilleries of Scotland and Ireland to the emerging players across the continent, Europe offers an extensive range of whisky options to delight enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Scotland, renowned as the birthplace of whisky, holds a prominent position in the European market.

The country's distinct whisky regions, including Speyside, Highland, Lowland, Islay, and Campbeltown, each contribute unique characteristics to their spirits. Speyside whiskies, for example, are often known for their fruity and floral notes, while Islay malts embrace a peaty, smoky profile. Scotland's whisky industry showcases a remarkable blend of age-old traditions and innovative techniques, ensuring a diverse and captivating selection for whisky enthusiasts.

Craft distilling has gained popularity across Europe as small-scale distilleries and boutique producers show off their talent and enthusiasm. In order to produce outstanding and frequently limited-edition expressions, these artists prioritise quality over quantity and use ancient techniques and locally obtained ingredients.



The whisky market in Europe boasts a wide array of esteemed brands, each renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and unique expressions. From Scotland, iconic brands such as Glenfiddich, Macallan, Lagavulin, and Ardbeg captivate with their distinct flavours and rich heritage. Ireland contributes influential names like Jameson, Bushmills, and Teeling, celebrated for their smooth and approachable whiskies.

Emerging players from across the continent, such as Sweden's Mackmyra, Germany's Slyrs, and France's Armorik, showcase their expertise and innovation. Wales contributes Penderyn, known for its smooth single malt whiskies. Additionally, renowned Scottish independent bottlers like Gordon & MacPhail and Compass Box continue to captivate whisky enthusiasts with their expertly curated selections.

The European whisky market presents a remarkable tapestry of brands, each weaving together tradition, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. The on-trade channel includes places like bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels, and whisky lounges where whisky is consumed on-site. These places frequently provide sizable whisky choices, giving customers the chance to sample a variety of styles and get advice from educated staff. In order to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences, whisky dealers frequently curate a large selection of brands and expressions.



France is the leading country for the whisky market in Europe. Although known for producing wine, France has a great affection for whisky, and its consumption has been steadily rising over time. With a vast range of brands and expressions easily available to consumers, the French market demonstrates an exceptional enthusiasm for whisky.

Whisky festivals and events draw a sizable following, and whisky bars and specialty stores have grown to be popular hangouts for lovers. France is a major consumer market in Europe due to its love of whisky, which extends to both native and foreign brands. However, as the popularity of whisky continues, it's important to note that whisky consumption is also considerable in other European nations, like the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, and Sweden, among others.

In Europe, Scotch whisky is the most popular whisky due to its long history and reputation for creating top-notch spirits. There is a sizable market base for American bourbon, rye, Irish whisky, Japanese whisky, and Canadian whisky. The preference for premium and high-end premium whiskies in Europe reflects the desire for exceptional craftsmanship and unique whisky experiences.

