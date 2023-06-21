Westland Insurance announces new tagline: Coverage that goes further

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada's largest independently owned brokerages, has a new tagline: Coverage that goes further. This tagline highlights what makes Westland stand out in the crowded insurance brokerage space: its commitment to finding the best coverage solutions for its clients.

Canadians need insurance to protect their most precious assets, but the process to get it can be complicated and overwhelming. Westland’s advisors provide expert, localized advice on a national scale to take the guesswork out of insurance so clients have the peace of mind that they have the right coverage should they need it.

“At Westland, we always go above and beyond to connect clients with the coverage that works best for them. From personal insurance to business insurance, our expert advisors do all the research to provide recommendations that fit our client’s lives,” says Cari Watson, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Client Experience at Westland. “Our advisors have a large network of insurers that we can tap into, guaranteeing great rates and options and they go above and beyond to make insurance simple. Put simply, we provide clients with more value than they will receive anywhere else and 'Coverage that goes further' reflects this.”

For more than 40 years, Westland Insurance has been committed to providing its clients with a wide range of coverage and rate options for both personal and business insurance. Whether you’re seeking personal insurance, a small business policy, a sophisticated solution to manage complex risk, group insurance programs, or life and benefits plans, choose Westland and experience coverage that goes further.

The Coverage that goes further campaign launched June 21 across Canada online, tv, and radio.