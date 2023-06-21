Smart Water Metering Market Size Set to Grow at Steady CAGR of 7.15% to Reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global smart water metering market is rapidly growing due to advancements in IoT technology, increasing government regulations for water management, and the demand for real-time data analytics for efficient water resource management.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global smart water metering market size at USD 4.22 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, global smart water metering market size is to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.15% reaching a value of USD 6.80 billion by 2029. The increasing demand for effective water management and conservation is driving important developments in the global smart water metering market. The growing use of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems, which allow for real-time monitoring, data analysis, and remote management of water consumption, is one important trend. Internet of Things (IoT) technology integration is another development that enables seamless connectivity and communication between meters, utilities, and customers. The emphasis on water conservation, leak detection, and precise billing has also led to an increase in demand for smart water metering solutions in both the residential and commercial sectors. Globally, it is expected that the market would keep growing as water utilities adopt smart metering technology to streamline operations and advance sustainable water resource management.





Global Smart Water Metering Market – Overview

The use of cutting-edge technology and systems to more effectively and intelligently measure and monitor water consumption is known as "smart water metering." To gather real-time data on water usage, such as flow rates, quantities, and trends, digital meters with sensors and communication capabilities are used. The automated, precise, and remote monitoring of water consumption made possible by these smart meters eliminates the need for manual readings. Smart water metering offers better water management, leak detection, and conservation measures by offering thorough information and analytics. It encourages water efficiency and increases the sustainability of all water resources by assisting utilities and consumers in making educated decisions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Water Metering Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global smart water metering market, leading to both challenges and opportunities. As lockdowns and social distancing measures were implemented worldwide, the installation and maintenance of smart water metering systems faced delays and disruptions. Supply chain disruptions and reduced workforce availability also affected manufacturing and distribution. However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of water management, leading to increased awareness and adoption of smart water metering solutions. As governments and utilities recognized the need for efficient water usage and conservation, the market witnessed a surge in demand for advanced metering technologies. With the gradual recovery, the global smart water metering market is expected to rebound and experience significant growth in the post-pandemic era.

Global Smart Water Metering Market – By Technology

On the basis of technology, global smart water metering market is divided into Automatic Meter Reading and Advanced Meter Infrastructure segments. The advanced meter infrastructure segment is the larger contributor in terms of market share and growth potential. AMR involves the use of automated systems to collect consumption data from water meters, enabling remote reading and monitoring. On the other hand, AMI encompasses a more advanced infrastructure that includes two-way communication capabilities, allowing for real-time data monitoring and analysis. The AMI segment has gained significant traction due to its ability to provide enhanced data accuracy, improved leak detection, and better overall water management, making it the dominant segment in the global smart water metering market.

Competitive Landscape

Global smart water metering market is fiercely competitive. Major companies in the market include Adore Technologies LLC, BADGER METER, INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., ITRON INC., Kamstrup A/S., LANDISeGYR, Mueller water Product Inc, NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SIEMENS AG, SENSUS, Kamstrup A/S, Lndis+Gyr, Deihl Stiftung & Co. KG, and Schneider Electric SE. Companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in global smart water metering market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Smart Water Metering Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Smart Water Metering Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In June 2021 - Itron Inc. partnered with German IoT solutions firm Digimondo to help water utilities improve the management of distribution networks leveraging LoRaWAN

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and Africa (MEA). Product/ Service Segmentation Meter Type, Technology, Component, Application, Region. Key Players Adore Technologies LLC, BADGER METER, INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., ITRON INC., Kamstrup A/S., LANDISeGYR, Mueller Water Product Inc, NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SIEMENS AG, SENSUS, Kamstrup A/S, Lndis+Gyr, Deihl Stiftung & Co. KG, and Schneider Electric SE.

By Meter Type

Electromagnetic Meter

Ultrasonic Meter

Mechanical Meter

By Technology

Automatic Meter Reading

Advanced Meter Infrastructure

By Component

Meter & Accessories

IT Solutions

Communications

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







