Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Market to Witness Rapid Growth Driven by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Westford,USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, mobile cardiac telemetry market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Therefore, the ability of these systems to diagnose heart rhythm disorders and detect auto-triggered cardiac events is a significant factor in their growth. In addition, the increasing penetration of the internet along with the rising demand for wearable products such as the smartwatches and fitness bands are further boosting the market.

Medicomp, Inc. collaborated with Lenox Hill Hospital to monitor the electrical conduction of the heart of COVID-19 patients who were receiving specific medications using its TelePatch- mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device in 2022. This partnership highlights the potential of MCT devices to monitor patients in real-time, especially during a pandemic when remote monitoring is essential.

Prominent Players in Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Market

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Preventice Solutions

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Medicomp Inc.

Biotricity Inc.

Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Zoll Medical Corporation

Cardionet Inc.

GE Healthcare

Welch Allyn Inc.

BioTel Heart

Infosys Limited

Comarch SA

Infinium Medical

Digi International Inc.

Telerhythmics LLC

Medic4all Group.

Patch-Based Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due toRising Cases of Arrhythmias

The mobile cardiac telemetry market is expected to witness profitable growth in the patch-based segment during the forecast period. Patch-based continuous cardiac rhythm monitoring (CCRM) has become a valuable clinical tool for measuring and monitoring bradyarrhythmia and tachyarrhythmia in the outpatient setting. These patch-based CRM devices have been studied as an alternative to traditional Holter monitoring and have proven to be effective and convenient solutions for detecting clinically significant arrhythmias, driving demand in the market.

The market in North America isexpected to dominate the market owing to the region's high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds in U.S. Every year, approximately 659,000 people die from heart disease, accounting for one in every four deaths in the country.

Hospital Segment is Expected to Dominatethe Market Due to rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures

The hospitalsector emerged as the dominant market segment, accounting for more than 60% of the total revenue. The sector's growth can be attributed to the rise in minimally invasive procedures performed in hospitals. The cardiac centre category is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in cardiac centres and easy access to surgeons working in these facilities.

Regional markets in Asia Pacificare expected to experience the rapid growth. The growing prevalence of obesity is expected to drive the market. According to the Statista Research Department, Asia Pacific has the world's highest proportion of overweight and obese people. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific regions are expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030, owing to the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle by the population which leads to physical inactivity, a high death rate due to cardiovascular diseases and unhealthy dietary habits in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the mobile cardiac telemetrymarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Market

ZOLL Medical, a major player in the resuscitation and data solutions acquired Core Health Technologies, Inc. in 2020. This strategic move expanded ZOLL's product offerings and helped it become a leading provider of cloud-based device connectivity services. As a result, ZOLL has strengthened its position in the mobile cardiac telemetry market and the acquisition has introduced greater competition.

VitalConnect, a leader in remote patient monitoring, introduced VitalPatch RTM, a mobile cardiac telemetry solution in 2022. This platform offers a programmable and adaptable approach to meet cardiac monitoring needs for various healthcare settings. VitalPatch RTM is a wireless, disposable patch that continuously monitors electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, and respiratory rate.

Key Questions Answered in Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

