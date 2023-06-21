Pipe17 Announces Partnership with Mirakl to Deliver Seamless Ecommerce Order Operations

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe17 Inc., a solution provider that helps ecommerce businesses optimize their marketplace order operations, today announced a partnership with Mirakl, a global SaaS technology company that enables businesses to revolutionize the way they sell online. The partnership gives customers of both companies more opportunity to increase sales and deliver better experiences to their customers, all while reducing their order processing and fulfillment costs.



Key to the partnership is integration of Pipe17’s Omnichannel Order Hub with Mirakl Connect, the industry’s largest ecosystem of high quality, vetted global brands and marketplace partners, so that the platforms can interoperate seamlessly for customers.

This provides Pipe17 merchants with the ability to quickly and affordably sell on hundreds of Mirakl-powered marketplaces such as Macy’s, Belk, Kohl’s, or Shop Premium Outlets and gain access to Mirakl’s 350+ marketplace channels and selling tools.

Additionally, Mirakl sellers can now easily discover and incorporate the advantages of Pipe17’s unique approach to omnichannel order operations to fully automate their order-to-fulfillment workflows to increase order flow, reduce order processing costs, and deliver pristine customer experiences.

To support the partnership, Pipe17 has built a no-code connector to Mirakl’s open platform to offer merchants easy plug and go integration. Pipe17 and Mirakl’s integration gives all sellers:

Bidirectional sync of orders, inventory, products, and fulfillment data between Mirakl and 100s of ecommerce shopping carts, marketplaces, points-of-sale, third party logistics (3PL) providers, warehouse management systems (WMS) and returns platforms ( click here for Pipe17’s full list of supported ecommerce platforms)

for Pipe17’s full list of supported ecommerce platforms) Fully automated order processing for purchases made on Mirakl marketplaces to their own 3PL provider or internal warehouse management system

The ability to split and route orders across multiple 3PLs and WMSs

Seamlessly link Mirakl to ERPs like NetSuite and Accumatica and other back office applications like Quickbooks and Xero

Scalable business workflows to additional marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart or selling platforms like Shopify and BigCommerce



“Through this partnership with Pipe17, Mirakl sellers now enjoy a more complete solution by connecting our marketplaces with Pipe17’s Omnichannel Order Hub,” says Jean-Gabriel De Mourgues, EVP of Mirakl Connect & Growth Solutions. “They can expand their brand presence, product distribution, and market reach thanks to tightly integrated, automated order operations.”

“Partnering with Pipe17 gives Mirakl customers a much faster, simpler way to seamlessly integrate Mirakl into their existing order operation,” explains Mo Afshar, Founder and CEO of Pipe17, “Together, we help sellers focus on growing and managing their order and fulfillment workflows across Mirakl Connect’s hundreds of global marketplaces, without having to be technology experts.”

The new integration is available now in Pipe17’s Connection Center. Read Pipe17’s blog for further details. Interested sellers can start their free Pipe17 trial today.

Pipe17 partners with innovative ecommerce solution providers to make omnichannel order operations easier and more profitable for their mutual customers. Merchants and brands are plagued by manual processes and siloed channels that swell operational costs and erode margins. Pipe17 and its partner network provide smart solutions that fix complex omnichannel order routing problems and ensure customer success. Pipe17 partners include selling channels, fulfillment service providers, back-office applications, ecommerce technology, and implementation firms.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is a global SaaS technology company that enables businesses to revolutionize the way they sell online.

Mirakl’s industry-leading suite of products accelerates profitable, sustainable eCommerce growth through solutions in marketplace, dropship, supplier sourcing ecosystem, supplier catalog management and pay-out, personalization, and retail media.

More than 400 of the world’s most trusted brands across retail and B2B industries choose Mirakl’s award-winning technology, including Airbus, Decathlon, Galeries Lafayette, Kroger, Leroy Merlin, Macy’s, Maisons du Monde, MediaMarkt, Sonepar, Toyota Material Handling and Yves Rocher. For more information: www.mirakl.com .

Mirakl Connect, part of the Mirakl Suite, is an ecosystem that enables marketplace operators, sellers and brands to accelerate business development, streamline technical onboarding, and grow revenue by seamlessly selling on multiple marketplaces.

About Pipe17 Inc.

Pipe17 Inc. is a provider of Ecommerce Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fast and easy way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment. The company is venture-backed with investment from GLP Capital Partners. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order ops solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Gettinger

Pipe17

jong@pipe17.com