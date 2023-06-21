Carbonated Beverages Market Poised for Steady Growth with a CAGR of 4.3% through 2022-2032 - BY PMI

Covina, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Carbonated Beverages? How big is the Carbonated Beverages Market?

Carbonated drinks provides immediate source of energy to an individual when body’s stores are used up and helps to balance the body fluid levels in an individual. Sports & energy drinks are combination of energy boosters and stimulants which are designed to provide ‘energy boost’ to the user.

Change in consumer lifestyle and high disposable income has given positive impact on market growth. Growing demand for low-calories, gluten-free and clean-label goods in food & beverage sector has further boost the demand for market growth. Presence of major players and development of new innovative products is expected to increase the demand for Carbonated Beverages market growth.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, PesiCo launched new Lemon Lime Soda brand ‘Starry’ at annual NACS shows. New launched ‘Starry’ brand contains regular and zero sugar versions based on consumers demand.

In June 2020, (India) Amul Company forayed into carbonated beverage segment with launch of new ‘AmulTru Seltzer’ a country’s first seltzer product made with milk solids, mix of real fruit juice and fizz. This launch of product have made Amul to strengthen its position in carbonated beverage market.

Carbonated Beverages Market - Growth Factors:

The growth of the carbonated beverages market can be attributed to factors such as consumer preferences, convenience and accessibility, effective marketing and branding, innovation and product diversification, globalization and urbanization, emerging markets, and on-the-go consumption. These factors, including the refreshing nature and diverse flavors of carbonated beverages, their widespread availability, successful marketing strategies, introduction of healthier options, economic growth in emerging markets, and suitability for on-the-go consumption, collectively contribute to the sustained popularity and growth of the carbonated beverages market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 439.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 669. Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2022-2032 Key Market Players Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Inc., Sprite, Nestle, 7UP, Fanta, Jones Soda, Schweppes, Big Red, Mountain Dew and others Key Segment By Product, By Flavor Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The Carbonated Beverages Market is segmented as follows:

Carbonated Beverages Market, By Product:

Sports & Energy Drinks

Soft Drinks

Others

Carbonated Beverages Market, By Flavor:

Fruit-Based

Cola

Others

Carbonated Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Convenient Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the Carbonated Beverages Market include -

PepsiCo Inc.

Sprite

Nestle

7UP

Fanta

Jones Soda

Schweppes

Big Red

Mountain Dew

Coca-Cola

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Primary research provides valuable insights into various aspects of the carbonated beverages market. Here are some key findings from primary research:

Consumer Preferences: Through surveys and interviews, primary research reveals that consumers have a strong preference for carbonated beverages due to their refreshing taste and fizzy nature. The research highlights the popularity of different flavors among diverse consumer segments and their willingness to try new variants.

Health Consciousness: Primary research indicates a growing concern among consumers regarding the health impact of sugary carbonated beverages. Many participants express a desire for healthier options, such as low-calorie or sugar-free alternatives. This insight has prompted manufacturers to focus on developing and promoting healthier carbonated beverage options.

Packaging and Convenience: Primary research highlights the significance of packaging and convenience in consumer decision-making. Consumers appreciate the availability of carbonated beverages in various formats, including cans, bottles, and single-serve options. The research also reveals preferences for packaging that ensures freshness, portability, and ease of use.

Brand Awareness and Loyalty: The primary research emphasizes the influence of effective marketing and branding strategies on consumer behavior. Participants often mention well-known carbonated beverage brands and show brand loyalty based on positive past experiences, advertisements, and brand reputation.

Emerging Markets: Primary research conducted in emerging markets uncovers a growing demand for carbonated beverages, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences. The research highlights the need for localized marketing strategies and product adaptations to cater to specific market needs and cultural preferences.

These key insights from primary research provide valuable information for carbonated beverage manufacturers, helping them understand consumer preferences, adapt their product offerings, develop effective marketing strategies, and address emerging trends in the market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the factors driving the growth of the carbonated beverages market? What are the consumer preferences and trends in the carbonated beverages market? How does marketing and branding impact consumer behavior in the market? What are the emerging market opportunities for carbonated beverages? What are the health concerns and demands for healthier options in the market? What packaging formats and convenience factors influence consumer choices? How can carbonated beverage companies address environmental concerns?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2032

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Carbonated beverages are intended to boost the energy, concentration, alertness and relaxation in an individual which is likely to propel market growth. New launched product with various fruit taste, flavored ingredients, high quality packaging and social media advertising of product is further expected to foster the demand for Carbonated Beverages market growth over the forecast period.

