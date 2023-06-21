New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Live Animals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464068/?utm_source=GNW

The global live animals market is expected to grow from $2,508.18 billion in 2022 to $2,695.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The live animals market is expected to reach $3,568.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.50%.



The live animals market consists of sales of livestock and production animals, slaughting animals and pets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Live animals refer to all living organisms (other than humans) including birds, fish, crustacean, insects, reptiles, worms and developing eggs as well.They are divided into subcategories based on the types of animals they are.



These are intended for breeding, production of milk, meat and eggs or labor.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the live animals market in 2022. The regions covered in live animals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of live animals are cattle and buffalo, pigs, poultry, sheep and goats, and others.Cattle and buffalo refer to domesticated bovine farm animals that are specifically raised for their milk, meat, hides, or draught purposes.



These are sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) distribution channels.



Increasing meat consumption is expected to propel the live animal market going forward.Meat refers to animal flesh that is consumed as food and can be a component of a balanced diet.



They supply B vitamins, iron, and high-quality protein.Live animals are used for producing meat and consumed as food, so increasing meat consumption will propel market growth.



For instance, in July 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) agriculture report outlook 2021–2030 shared by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security, the global meat consumption per capita is expected to increase by 0.3% p.a. to 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by 2030, and further global consumption of meat proteins is expected to increase by 14% by 2030. Moreover, a substantial increase in Chinese demand is expected to boost global chicken meat production to 134 million tons in 2020, an increase of 1.2% from 2019. Therefore, increasing meat consumption is driving the growth of the live animal market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the live animals market.Major companies operating in the live animals market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc., a US-based livestock pharmaceutical company, and Ginkgo Bioworks, a US-based biotech company, launched BiomEdit, a new animal health company leveraging microbiome technology. It’s a company in which new probiotics, bioactive compounds, tailored microbial medications, and microbial monitoring services for animal health are anticipated to be discovered, developed, and introduced. BiomEdit aims to identify, create, and market distinctive products that address some of the most pressing demands for innovation in the field of animal health, including medicated feed ingredients, nutritional health, and therapeutics for livestock and pet species, as well as biosecurity technology for monitoring animal disease.



In February 2021, Merck Animal Health, a US-based animal healthcare company, acquired Poultry Sense Limited for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Merck would be able to offer the poultry industry improved health and environmental monitoring technology, expanding its advanced technologies in its livestock monitoring business with beef and dairy cattle as well as aquaculture, and strengthening its leadership in determining the future of animal health.



Poultry Sense Limited is a UK-based provider of enhanced technology for poultry farmers to assess and track the overall health of live animals.



The countries covered in the live animals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



