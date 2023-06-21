Generation Genius Named to the Time100 Most Influential Companies in the World List

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Genius, the educational streaming service widely used in schools, has announced its inclusion in the prestigious TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World list for 2023. This recognition showcases Generation Genius' global impact in its mission to get kids excited about learning science and math.



The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list recognizes companies that are making a difference on a global scale and shaping the future. Generation Genius has consistently stood out for its innovative approach to educational content for today’s classrooms. The company has been on a rocket-ship of growth with recognition on the 2022 Inc. 500 list as the #88 fastest-growing company in America and #1 in the education industry.

Generation Genius is the brainchild of Founder and CEO, Dr. Jeff Vinokur, PhD (or Dr. Jeff, as the students know him). The company offers science and math videos for grades K-8, that are paired with lesson plans, hands-on activities, quizzes, and more. The videos were produced in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM). Generation Genius is currently used in more than 30% of all elementary schools in America and growing.

"We are honored to be recognized on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list," said Dr. Jeff. "This acknowledgment reflects my lifelong mission to get kids everywhere excited to learn about science. We have innovated educational content and updated it for a new generation. Kids love our modern videos, which have driven wide adoption, making Generation Genius the gold standard for high-quality educational content."

Most recently, Generation Genius launched subscription box science kits designed by Dr. Jeff. The experiments are guided using step-by-step videos instead of cumbersome paper manuals. Experiments include liquid worms, glow-in-the-dark slime, making your own fossils, and more.

The company launched in 2018 after Dr. Jeff witnessed teachers using 25-year-old VHS tapes of Bill Nye the Science Guy and Magic School Bus. It was time for an update. After producing and testing a pilot video, Dr. Jeff partnered with the company’s Co-Founder and President, Eric S. Rollman. Eric is an Emmy-award-winning kids television veteran, who previously served as the president of Marvel TV & Animation.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, including health care, entertainment, technology, and more from their global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Then they evaluated each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

See the complete list here: time.com/100companies

About Generation Genius

Generation Genius is an educational streaming service that brings K-8 school science standards to life through fun and educational videos paired with lesson plans, activities, quizzes, reading material and more. Our videos are produced in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association and aligned to standards in all 50 states.

Contact:

Tony Keller, SVP

Phone: 847-421-1477

Email: tkeller@outvox.com