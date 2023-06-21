Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.89%

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market by Operating System (Android, iOS), End User (Food Delivery Market Place, Restaurants) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 6,069.83 Million in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.89%, to reach a staggering USD 14,247.53 Million by 2030.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6069.83 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14247.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc.

ChowNow

Deliveroo

Delivery.com, LLC

DoorDash, Inc.

Foodchaw

goPuff

GrubHub Inc.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Seamless

Seamless North America LLC

SkipTheDishes Restaurant Services Inc.

Slice

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zomato Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High internet penetration and growing use of smartphones

Increasing number of online platforms

Rising standards of living in developing countries

Technological advancements

Restraints

Lack of high speed connectivity in emerging economies

Opportunities

Growing investment on digitization

Social media integration

Innovative advertising, interactive dashboards, and code referral systems

Increased alliances and collaborations of various restaurants with the application developers

Challenges

Leading fast-food chain relying on their own food delivery apps

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Operating System, the market is studied across Android and iOS. The Android is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Food Delivery Market Place and Restaurants. The Restaurants is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

