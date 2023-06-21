GLENORA PARK RETIREMENT RESIDENCE UNVEILS CLIFTON PARK IN EDMONTON

EDMONTON, AB, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifton Park, a vibrant, publicly accessible gathering space set on the North Saskatchewan River valley in Edmonton’s Glenora community, has officially opened. Revera Inc. (“Revera”), a leading owner, operator, developer and innovator in the senior living sector, and ONE Properties, a privately owned, integrated real estate firm, also celebrated the grand opening of Glenora Park, Edmonton’s newest retirement living residence.

At the unveiling on June 20, attendees heard speaking remarks from representatives of Revera, ONE Properties, and Habitat for Humanity. After a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, members of the media and the local community were invited to tour the 290-suite residence and attend a culinary experience called “Taste of Glenora Park”.

“At Glenora Park, we tailor a unique senior living experience for each of our residents, and we are excited to incorporate Clifton Park into that specialized offering,” said JP Cadeau, President of Revera Canada. “This is a stunning outdoor communal space that will complement our elegant suites and high-end amenities, which include options for fine dining, fitness, recreation, and personalized services. Through our partnership with ONE Properties, this residence will make Edmonton an even more popular retirement living destination for Canadians.”

Glenora Park, which welcomed its first residents in October, is a joint venture between ONE Properties and Revera whose residents will make regular use of Clifton Park. The Park is accessible to the public and features accessible walking paths, a fenced dog run, and a bronze cast statue of a packhorse by celebrated Canadian artists Jacqueline Metz and Nancy Chew, commissioned by ONE Properties and Revera in 2022. This marks Revera’s most prestigious development to date, providing Edmontonians with elegant and refined retirement living coupled with tailor-made experiences. From the fitness centre and saltwater pool to the Skyview Lounge, Glenora Park offers options that accommodate different resident needs and wants in a vibrant community setting.

“We are excited for the Glenora community to see the completed Glenora Park and learn why residents are so proud to call it home,” said Tom Burr, Vice President, Mixed-Use Development. “The addition of a newly unveiled Clifton Park will only enhance the quality of life for Glenora Park residents and create a meeting place with the broader local community. It will also be a meeting place for four-legged residents and neighbours, who can use the enclosed dog run in Clifton Park. We are confident in our development partnership with Revera, whose impressive track record in Canadian retirement living speaks for itself.”

New residents are already making use of Glenora Park’s premium amenities and are looking forward to using the newly opened Clifton Park. Mollie Roy, a Glenora Park resident, says: “Living here gives me the opportunity to try different activities and socialize in a safe environment. The view from my apartment is very calming and beautiful and reminds me of my hometown.” Mollie added: “The highlights are the staff and the people I’ve met, and the opportunities to visit museums and historic buildings in many parts of the city.”

To take a virtual tour and learn more about Glenora Park, visit: Glenora Park | Revera (reveraliving.com)

About Glenora Park

Located at 10150 Clifton Place NW, near 124th Street and 102nd Avenue, Glenora Park represents a more than $140 million investment by Revera and ONE Properties in the future of senior living in Alberta. The residence employs more than 80 full-time and part-time employees. The pet-friendly retirement home offers a range of suite and care options from independent living to assisted living to memory care – all designed to help support residents to age in place, even as their needs change.

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties is a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm that develops and manages a range of high-quality assets across Canada. Since 1987, ONE has been creating value, empowering businesses and defining communities through its people, partners and properties. ONE leverages its expertise across a range of asset classes — multi-family residential, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use. Visit www.oneproperties.com for more information.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 480 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 45,000 seniors. Revera offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With over 43,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com.

Attachments