GTT Named Managed SD-WAN Leader in ISG 2023 Network Report Evaluating U.S. Services Providers

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc . , a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced the company is designated a Leader in Managed SD-WAN for the U.S. by the Information Services Group (ISG), a world-renowned technology research and market intelligence advisory firm. The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services Report emphasized GTT Managed SD-WAN offering its customers flexibility through an array of SD-WAN options from best-of-breed technology partners, as well as the benefits of GTT’s global Tier 1 IP backbone, which underpins the service and transports client traffic worldwide with lower latency performance.



“GTT delivers vendor agnostic, customer-specific SD-WAN solutions effectively with simple management, underpinned by a Tier 1 IP network at the highest levels of security available in the market,” said Kenn Walters, Lead Analyst, ISG.

GTT hosts multiple SD-WAN gateways in its core network to manage the routing of cloud-destined and private WAN traffic across the network. Its SD-WAN services continuously optimize clients’ networks in real time using AI to route traffic over the best available WAN circuit. GTT ensures visibility and control of enterprise networking via its EtherVision portal offering robust management functionality and transparency. GTT provides experienced solution engineers for technical adoption, design engineers for solution design, project managers to maintain documentation and ensure delivery on time and on budget, and a global technical team for on-premises hardware installation.

“We have consistently invested in enhancing our managed SD-WAN offering and are honored to be named a Leader in the U.S. by ISG,” said Todd Kiehn, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product, GTT. “Bandwidth availability and application performance are more important than ever, and we support our enterprise customers in achieving their connectivity aims with our deep managed SD-WAN deployment experience as well as our global network coverage.”

The ISG report examined 25 enterprise WAN service providers that deliver managed solutions and services primarily for SD-WAN or hybrid MPLS/IP WAN.

To take advantage of GTT’s highly acclaimed and secure SD-WAN offering, find out more here.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

