Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023

The global healthcare buildings market is expected to grow from $253.94 billion in 2022 to $263.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare buildings market is expected to reach $283.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.0%.



The healthcare buildings market includes revenues earned by entities by constructing hospitals, birth centers, ambulatory surgical centers, mental health, and addiction treatment centers.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Healthcare buildings refer to a structure used for medical procedures. It is further defined as a building that houses a hospital and associated operations, such as laboratories, laundries, outpatient departments, nurse homes, training activities, and central service operations linked to a hospital, in addition to a building that houses educational or training programs for medical professionals that is operated as an essential element of a hospital.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare buildings market in 2022. The regions covered in healthcare buildings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main facility type of healthcare buildings include hospitals, ASCs, long term care facilities and nursing homes, academic institutes, others.A hospital is a type of healthcare buildings that offers patients with specialised medical and nursing care along with medicinal supplies.



These facilities include halls, waiting rooms, labs, surgical rooms, and other areas where people’s health is treated. The service type included are new construction and refurbishment for public healthcare and private healthcare buildings.



The growing detection of acute and chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare buildings market in the coming years.Acute disorders are diseases that frequently last for just a few days or weeks and usually start unexpectedly.



Chronic illnesses take months or years to develop and may get worse throughout that time.Hospitals supplement and related activities enhance the performance of many other components of the healthcare system by providing ongoing access to treatments for both acute and complicated diseases.



Thus, the increased number of acute and chronic disorders increases the demand for healthcare infrastructure, leading to the growth of the healthcare building market. For instance, in March 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australia-based independent statutory body, found that nearly three-quarters of Australians (78.6%) had at least one long-term health issue. About half of the population (46.6% or 11.6 million) had at least one chronic illness. Therefore, the growing detection of acute and chronic disorders is driving the healthcare building market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the hospital buildings market.Major companies operating in the hospital buildings market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, RSC Architects, a USA-based architectural firm unveiled Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-square-foot Helena Theurer Pavilion at Hackensack University Medical Center.This innovative nine-story surgical and intensive care tower is increasing the bar for patient care expertise in the New York metropolitan area.



The Pavilion has all-private patient rooms and the newest "smart hospital" technology, and every aspect has been carefully considered to provide patients with a fantastic experience.



In April 2022, Cianbro Corp., a US-based construction company, acquired R. C. Stevens Construction Company for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will give both companies a permanent presence in the Southeast and create new chances to grow their markets. R. C. Stevens Construction Company is a Florida-based commercial construction company, including the construction of healthcare buildings.



The countries covered in the healthcare buildings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare buildings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare buildings market statistics, including healthcare buildings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with healthcare buildings market share, detailed healthcare buildings market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare buildings industry. This healthcare buildings market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

