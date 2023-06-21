English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON OWN SHARES

(partial early settlement)

Paris, June 21, 2023 – Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN code FR0000054470) has decided on June 14, 2023, by virtue of the opportunity offered under the terms of the pre-paid forward agreement entered into on March 20, 2018 with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (the "Agreement")1, to settle by anticipation the Agreement for an amount of 200,000 treasury shares (the "Shares") out of the remaining balance under the Agreement of 2,445,454 Shares2.

The delivery of the Shares (in pure registered form) on June 21, 2023 to Uptevia, is part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Ubisoft Entertainment SA on July 5, 2022.

These Shares are intended to be used to cover employee shareholding plans.

Issuer corporate

name Issuer identification code Settlement Purchase/Sale Options/Futures Ubisoft Entertainment sa 969500I7C8V1LBIMSM05 June 14, 2023 Purchase Partial early settlement of the pre-paid forward agreement by delivery of the shares





Number of shares Financial instrument identification code Delivery Market Purpose of the purchases 200,000 FR0000054470 June 21, 2023 Over the counter Employee share ownership plans coverage

This operation has no impact in terms of dilution or on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s net cash position.

Contacts

Investor Relations







Jean-Benoît Roquette

SVP Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com



Alexandre Enjalbert

Investor Relations Director

+ 33 1 48 18 50 78



alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,739 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

1 to be settled at maturity (March 22, 2024) or by anticipation, in whole or in part, by Ubisoft Entertainment SA

2 Cf. "Ubisoft reaches agreement with Vivendi for its full exit from Ubisoft's share capital" - March 20, 2018 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares" - March 29, 2018 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares" - September 15, 2020 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares" - September 15, 2022

