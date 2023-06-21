Routeware Announces Paul Rafalowski as Chief Executive Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, is proud to announce that Paul Rafalowski has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Rafalowski originally joined Routeware as Chief Revenue Office (CRO) in late 2022, bringing over 25 years of leadership experience in scaling technology organizations. He has held key executive positions at market leading companies such as IntraLinks, Accruent, Empyrean and TCP where his strategic vision and focus on operational excellence were instrumental in driving transformative growth.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Routeware at this exciting time in the company's journey," Rafalowski said. "The business and team I’ve been charged with leading are truly exceptional and I look forward to working closely with them to drive innovation that delivers exceptional value to our customers."

Rafalowski’s appointment to CEO follows the recent acquisition of Recyclist, another milestone in strengthening Routeware’s position as a category leader.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of on-board computers and software solutions to the solid waste and fleet industries. Routeware’s integrated software solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with capabilities including fleet automation, back office and billing, route optimization, and digital communication and education tools. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Our brands, products, and services include Routeware, Core Computing Solutions, EasyRoute, Webaspx, RouteOptix, Andrews Software Inc. (ASI), ReCollect, Recyclist, and now Compliance Publishing. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.