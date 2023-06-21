ThriftBooks® Celebrates 20 Years of Growth

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, marks its 20th anniversary getting books into the hands of readers everywhere through its pioneering re-commerce model. Utilizing data science and custom automated systems to enhance the customer experience, ThriftBooks has reshaped the used book category with its vast selection of high-quality books and rare finds at everyday low prices. With more than 250 million books sold and a billion saved from landfill, ThriftBooks has been a leading contributor to the circular economy.



“Creating a category-defining software platform is the north star that innovators pursue in building a customer-focused brand,” said Ken Goldstein, CEO of ThriftBooks. “When I joined ThriftBooks, I knew we had that distinct competitive advantage, and by marrying technology to efficient automation, we’ve been able to scale continuously to serve our expanding customer base. The first two decades at ThriftBooks have set the table for the next two, helping to define the emerging market for previously-owned products.”

ThriftBooks uses a carefully calibrated blend of human oversight and automated systems at its five processing centers in Phoenix, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Baltimore. By merging proprietary database technology with floor operations, the company is able to personalize customer interactions and cater to book buyers’ preferences in a highly individualized way. As a customer-obsessed brand, ThriftBooks focuses equal energy on new and returning customers and enjoys recurring purchases from the millions of customers enrolled in its award-winning loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

Through its innovative sorting and receiving methodology, ThriftBooks has saved an estimated 8.5 million trees and reduced global CO2 by an estimated 375 million pounds in the last five years. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, ThriftBooks reaches customers across more than 160 countries. The company’s tagline, “Read More, Spend Less,” reinforces its global commitment to making reading affordable, sustainable, and accessible.

“ThriftBooks not only cares about the customers who shop with them, the company cares deeply about the community,” said Michelle Cook, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Book Drive for Kids. “We have worked together closely to facilitate donations to thousands of children who otherwise wouldn’t have access to the wonderful books we bring to them. We congratulate ThriftBooks on its 20th anniversary and look forward to many more years of our partnership spreading literacy so that everyone can enjoy the gift of reading.”

ThriftBooks is kicking off its 20th anniversary with several exciting initiatives and customer giveaways. For a limited time, with each purchase on ThriftBooks.com, customers can obtain limited-edition bookmarks, called “MoodMarks,” while supplies last. ThriftBooks is also hosting a “Teal Ticket Giveaway” where six lucky grand-prize winners and their guests will win a trip to ThriftBooks’ processing center in Phoenix, Arizona for a behind-the-scenes tour and to take home as many books as they can carry. For more information please visit: www.thriftbooks.com/landof/.

To learn more about ThriftBooks or to shop its assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com, and to keep up with ThriftBooks’ latest updates, follow the company on Instagram at @thriftbooks and Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 250 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2023 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award five years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.



