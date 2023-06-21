Largest shareholder and Foundation to secure Coloplast future with new holding company

English Danish

As part of a generational change, the largest shareholder in Coloplast A/S, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, will establish a new holding company. The company will be co-founded with Coloplast’s second-largest shareholder, the Aage & Johanne Louis-Hansen Foundation. The holding company will enable the stable and long-term development of Coloplast. The joint holding company will own approximately 30% of the company capital and have approximately 52% of the votes in Coloplast.

”Coloplast has benefitted from a stable and long-term ownership for almost seven decades. Today’s announcement from Coloplast’s largest shareholder, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, indicates a clear intention to create a structure that will guarantee an equally stable and long-term ownership for decades to come. Naturally, the Coloplast Board of Directors and executive leadership support this fully,” says Lars Rasmussen, Chairman of the Coloplast Board of Directors.

The new holding company will ensure that Coloplast’s two largest shareholders will continue to speak with one voice on matters related to the company. The holding company will also give Niels Peter Louis-Hansen the opportunity to create a new non-profit foundation at a later point in time through a donation of the Coloplast shares that he owns through the holding company.

For more information regarding the new holding company or questions directed at Niels Peter Louis-Hansen:

Louise Münter

lmm@impactpartners.dk

+45 40486634



Questions directed at Coloplast:

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager, Corporate Communications

+45 49112623

dkpete@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska

Senior Director, Investor Relations

+45 49112458

dkadim@coloplast.com

