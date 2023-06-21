New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464053/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive night vision system market is expected to grow from $3.06 billion in 2022 to $3.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive night vision system market market is expected to reach $5.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The automotive night vision system market consists of sale of lidar sensors, cameras, processing units and display screens.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Automotive Night Vision System (ANVS) is a device to improve a vehicle’s visibility and safety in low-light or night-time driving conditions using a thermographic camera, sensor system when vision is obstructed by darkness, smoke, or fog.These systems include collision avoidance and audio or visual alert systems.



The system can identify pedestrians, animals, and other perils the driver might have overlooked.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive night vision system market in 2022. The regions covered in automotive night vision system report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of automotive night vision system are night vision camera, sensor, display unit, controlling unit, and others.Night vision camera is used to capture images in low-light conditions, such as at night.



It uses infrared light to illuminate the scene and can be seen by the camera.It works by using far infrared (FIR) and near-infrared (NIR) technologies for instrument cluster, navigation system, head-up display (HUD).



These are applied by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket.



The rising demand for advanced in-vehicle safety is expected to boost the automotive night vision system market going forward.Advanced In-Vehicle Safety refers to the advanced technologies and systems designed to enhance the safety of passengers and drivers in vehicles.



The demand is rising due to increasing safety concerns, regulatory requirements, and consumer demand.Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of advanced safety features such as the automotive night vision system (ANVS).



For instance, in 2020, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a US-based government agency, there were an estimated 38,68 0 fatalities on US roads, an increase of 7.2% from 2019, indicating the need for ANVS. Further, in June 2021, Traffic safety facts reports published by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) showed an increase in night-time accidents by 11%, from 18,586 in 2019 to 20,684 in 2020. Therefore, the rising demand for advanced in-vehicle safety is driving the growth of automotive night vision systems for the market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive night vision system market.Major companies operating in the automotive night vision systems are focused on developing new technologies to reinforce their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Kyocera Corporation, a Japan-based electronics company, developed and launched an automotive night vision system with white and near-infrared light diodes integrated into a single GaN laser device that can accurately identify collision-risk objects in low-visibility driving conditions, such as at night or in the rain, snow, fog, or smoke.It is the first headlight to emit both white (RGB) and near-infrared (NIR) light on the same optical axis, allowing for greater object recognition precision than other technologies.



The system incorporates RGB-NIR sensors in addition to Kyocera’s proprietary "Image-Fusion AI Recognition Technology" for high-performance object identification.



In 2022, Continental AG, a Germany-based manufacturing company, acquired AEye’s long-range, high performance LiDAR technology for undisclosed amount.This stake acquisition will help Continental AG to use LiDAR technology and industrialize the sensor to deliver an automotive-grade product.



AEye Inc., a US-based automotive technology company and operating in the automotive night vision system market.



The countries covered in the automotive night vision system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The automotive night vision system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive night vision system market statistics, including automotive night vision system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive night vision system market share, detailed automotive night vision system market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive night vision system industry. This automotive night vision system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

