Agriculture and Forestry Services Global Market Report 2023

The global agriculture and forestry services market is expected to grow from $308.42 billion in 2022 to $340.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The agriculture and forestry services market is expected to reach $497.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The agriculture and forestry services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing pest control services, weed control services, animal husbandry services, water delivery services, and labor and equipment proving services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The agriculture and forestry services refers to the process of controlling agriculture and forest system that involve structures, land, or buildings for buying and selling commodities and services necessary to support agricultural and forestry operations. It is used for crop management, forest management, land conservation, and carbon sequestration.



The main type of agriculture and forestry services are timber production, wood technology, forestry economics and marketing, and others.Timber production refers to the process of growing, harvesting, processing, and distributing wood from trees using techniques such as sawmilling, planning, and drying.



The various natures are organic and conventional, that are applied in construction and industrial goods.



The rise in environmental concerns is expected to propel the growth of the agriculture and forestry services market going forward.The environmental concerns refer to climate change, pollution, degradation of soil, water, and air, trapping of greenhouse gasses, and reduced soil fertility.



The agriculture and forestry services help the farmers in sustainable farming to reduce contribution to environmental concerns by providing solutions for climate changes and reducing soil fertility, and managing the usage of water, pesticides, fertilizers, and herbicides. For instance, in 2021, according to the National Centre for Organic and National Farming, an Indian Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, organic farming is being practiced in 187 countries, and around 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land us under organic farming. Furthermore, in March 2023, according to Eurostat, an EU-based government agency, the organic crop area in the European Union in 2019 was 14,252,939, which increased to 14,725,051 in 2020 to meet increasing environmental concerns around the world. Therefore, the rise in environmental concerns is driving the growth of the agriculture and forestry services market going forward.



Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the agriculture and forestry services market.Farm management software provides real-time information and data from digital checklists and assists in tracking farmers’ daily activities, and improves decision-making throughout all operations.



Major companies operating in agriculture and forestry services are focusing on improving their products, and it’s related services to enhance their market reach.For instance, in March 2023, Bushel, a US-based agriculture software company, launched Bushel FarmTM, a next-generation farm management software.



The software auto-populates individual grains sales data, improving the farm’s operational and functional performance.The Bushel FarmTM digitalizes and accelerates the flow of information through the agriculture supply chain.



This software reduces the burden of manual entry, provides valuable grain marketing insights to farmers, and enables farmers’ collaboration with buyers.



In May 2020, Rayonier, a US-based forestry and logging company, acquired Pope Resources for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will broaden, diversify, and expand Rayonier’s timberland and real estate portfolio by adding high-quality timberland in the Pacific Northwest region.



The addition of the combined resources enables Rayonier to build long-term value for shareholders and maximizes value. Pope Resources is a US-based timberland and property development and management company.



The regions covered in agriculture and forestry services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the agriculture and forestry services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



