Sandow Companies Expands Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition of Design Milk

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandow Companies, parent company of SANDOW DESIGN GROUP, today announced its acquisition of Design Milk, the prominent online platform dedicated to what’s cool and what’s next in architecture, interior design, automotive, fashion, technology, and art. This strategic acquisition further reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and inspiring design content around the world.



Design Milk, launched in 2006, will join SANDOW DESIGN GROUP’s omni-channel collective of media and services brands in the design industry, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, ThinkLab, The Agency by SANDOW, The STUDIO by SANDOW, DESIGNTV by SANDOW, and SURROUND Podcast Network.

With this acquisition, Sandow strengthens its position as the leader in design media, leveraging synergies between Design Milk and Sandow’s existing brands to create dynamic new offerings. Design Milk’s social and digital reach make it one of the largest design platforms in the world. With almost 10 million social media followers, Design Milk’s audience will complement SANDOW DESIGN GROUP’s more than 14 million digital followers.

Said Sandow Founder and Chairman, and CEO of Material Bank, Adam I. Sandow, “As home to the design industry’s most read and respected content and services platforms, we are thrilled to welcome Design Milk to our company. Design Milk’s influence as the largest digital-only U.S. brand in the design industry is undeniable, and we look forward to combining our expertise and resources to create many new opportunities for the brand.”

Caroline Williamson, Editor in Chief of Design Milk, shared her enthusiasm about joining Sandow. “Our team is thrilled about the creative opportunities ahead to grow the brand in new and exciting ways and to connect with our global audience on an even larger scale.”

Sandow Companies was founded by visionary entrepreneur Adam I. Sandow in 2003, with the goal of reinventing the traditional publishing model. Today, Sandow Companies powers the design, materials, and luxury industries through innovative content, tools, and integrated solutions. The mission is to build smart businesses—driven by innovation and design—that deliver powerful products, services, and experiences to a highly selective audience. Its diverse portfolio includes SANDOW DESIGN GROUP, a unique ecosystem of design media and services brands, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, DESIGNTV by SANDOW, SURROUND, ThinkLab, The Agency by SANDOW and The STUDIO by SANDOW. Other brands include NewBeauty, Leaders Magazine, and MediaJet.

