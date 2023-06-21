Hydrogels Market is Projected to Achieve US$ 6.7 Billion in 2033, Fueled by Robust Growth in Wound Care and Drug Delivery | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogels market size is likely to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023. The increasing application of hydrogels in the healthcare sector in wound care, and drug delivery is driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 6.7 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033.



Rising demand for hydrogels in various applications like hygiene products, drug delivery, wound care, and others are some of the factors driving the growth of the hydrogel market.

The increasing use of hydrogels in contact lenses further spurs the market growth as more than half of the population needs some form of vision correction. With the increasing population pool of elderly people, the use of contact lenses is increasing significantly.

The increasing application of hydrogels in the agriculture industry has created ample growth opportunities for the market Increasing application of hydrogels in skincare products, hair care products, and cosmetics also boosts the market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9335

The polyacrylamide-composed hydrogels are biocompatible and non-toxic, which makes them suitable for biomedical applications, such as drug delivery and tissue engineering. These are also preferred in agriculture for soil conditioning and water retention, as they have high water content.

Growing investments in the healthcare sector in Europe and North America are likely to boost the demand for hydrogels in the region. The increased technological advancement in healthcare and increased disposable income and increased spending on hygiene products drive the growth of the hydrogels market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.3%

Based on raw materials, the natural segment accounts for a CAGR of 6.4%

By composition, the polyacrylate segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 6.5%

Asia Pacific is an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



“Growing technological innovation in healthcare, as well as the growing advances in the agriculture industry, is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. The increasing demand from the industrial sector globally is projected to play a vital role in strengthening the market,” – comments an analyst at FMI.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9335

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the hydrogels market are 3M Company; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Coloplast Group; Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC among others.

Some notable market developments are as follows:

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of a new hydrogel wound dressing called SILVERCEL™ Hydro-Alginate. The new hydrogel product is designed to provide antimicrobial protection and promote wound healing. Johnson & Johnson offers a range of hydrogel products for use in wound care, drug delivery, and other medical applications.

In November 2020: Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc announces that it has acquired Raleigh Adhesive Coatings Limited, an independent wound care and bio-diagnostics coatings business. The Acquisition brings strong synergies with AMS’s finished product offering, with the opportunity to increase the efficiency of the Company’s wound care manufacturing operations and provide entry points into new customers and markets, cross-selling of products and services as well as an R&D pipeline of new projects in the medical space.

Know More about What this Hydrogels Market Report Covers:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hydrogels market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the hydrogels market, the market is segmented based on the raw material, composition, and application across five major regions.

Ask our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-9335

Key Segments Covered in this Analysis:

By Raw Material:

Natural

Synthetic

Hybrid



By Composition:

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicon

Other

By Application:

Agriculture

Healthcare & Hygiene

Contact Lenses

Drug Delivery

Tissue Engineering

Others

By Region:

North American Hydrogels Market

Latin America Hydrogels Market

Europe Hydrogels Market

Asia Pacific Hydrogels Market

Middle East and Africa Hydrogels Market



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Raw Material

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Raw Material, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Raw Material, 2023 to 2033



Click Here for Hydrogel Market 300 pages TOC Report



About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):



The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research-Related Reports of Packaging:

Europe Barrier Coated Paper Market Size: Europe's barrier-coated paper market size is forecast to increase from US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 1.8 billion by 2033.

Inkjet Printers Market Share: The global inkjet printers market is expected to be valued at over US$ 52.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to procure significant market value during the forecast period. The market is likely to record at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Compostable Straws Market Analysis: The global compostable straws market is anticipated to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,670 million in 2023 and is expected to garner a valuation of US$ 3,250 million by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Low Migration Inks Market Demand: The low migration inks market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2.8 billion by 2033. It is expected to showcase growth at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Paper Pleated Cups Market Overview: Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of paper pleated cups and is expected to increase at a steady rate. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumer of the same.

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market Demand: The global corrosion protection tapes market is likely to join the bandwagon of exponential growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4%, reaching US$ 1.8 Billion by the year 2031.

Bamboo Apparel Market Trends: The bamboo apparel market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032). Sales in the market are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,248.6 Million in 2022 and are likely to cross US$ 4,026.9 Million by the end of 2032.

Recyclable Cups Market Forecast: Expected to flourish at a value CAGR of 5.3%, the global recyclable cups market is likely to enjoy a positive expansion trajectory.

Child Resistant Re-Closable Edible Bags Market Growth: In terms of geography, the child-resistant re-closable edible bags market has been divided into five key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Light-Changing Packaging Inks Market Outlook: During the forecast period, the light-changing packaging inks market size is expected to increase from US$ 9,500 Million in 2022 to US$ 15,470 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of the Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of a high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.