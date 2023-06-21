Financial Services Holdings, LLC Acquires T.S. Phillips Investments

Indianapolis, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Services Holdings, LLC, parent company of broker dealer Thurston Springer Financial and RIA Thurston Springer Advisors (together “Thurston Springer”), announced it has acquired T.S. Phillips Investments and Phillips Capital Advisors as of April 1, 2023.

T.S. Phillips is an independent broker-dealer headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and along with its RIA firm, Phillips Capital Advisors oversees $1 billion in assets. With this acquisition, Thurston Springer continues its national expansion and enters the southwest U.S. marketplace.

Thurston Springer is merging the newly acquired T.S. Philips and Phillips Capital Advisors with their existing broker dealer and RIA. “We are pleased to acquire this high-quality firm and welcome over twenty experienced Financial Advisors across six branch locations throughout Oklahoma and New Mexico. Our firms hold a similar philosophy of providing comprehensive, holistic financial planning services to individuals and their families,” said Rick Parker, CEO of Thurston Springer. “We believe our robust product platform, enhanced technology, dedicated fixed income trading desk and service expertise will benefit T.S. Phillips’ Advisors and their clients.”

“We are thrilled to join the Thurston Springer family and share in their national expansion,” said Thompson S. Phillips, President. “We are impressed with Thurston’s technology capabilities and the comprehensive services and product suite available to our long-standing clients. We view our association with Thurston Springer as a tremendous opportunity for both our Advisors and the clients they serve nationwide.”

About Financial Services Holdings, LLC

Financial Services Holdings, LLC, is a financial service organization that operates as Thurston Springer. Through its subsidiaries broker dealer Thurston Springer Financial, RIA Thurston Springer Advisors, tax and consulting business Bristal Lane Group and Insurance agency Thurston Springer Insurance. Thurston Springer has provided comprehensive wealth management and financial planning nationally to individuals, institutions, and family offices since 1981.