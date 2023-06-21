New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sake Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464045/?utm_source=GNW

, Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd., Dassai, Juyondai, Kubota, Kokuryu, Sudohonke, and Yaegaki.



The global sake market is expected to grow from $8.81 billion in 2022 to $9.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sake market is expected to reach $11.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The sake market consists of sales of Futsushu, Tokubetsu Honjozo, Shiboritate, Nigori, and Jizake.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice.It is a light-colored sweet noncarbonated drink with about 14 to 16 percent of alcohol.



The main ingredients of sake are rice from particular strains finely processed to remove the outer layers, shrinking the grain to between 50% and 70% of its original size, water, and koji or Aspergillus oryzae fungus that converts the rice starch to fermentable sugars.



North America was the largest region in the sake market in 2022. The regions covered in the sake market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sake are junmai, honjozo, junmai ginjo, ginjo, junmai daiginjo.Junmai refers to the sake made with ingredients such as water, rice, koji, and yeast.



The various age group includes 20-40 years old, 40-60 years old, and above 60 years old.The various ranges include premium, medium, and low.



These are used in various applications such as commercial use, and home use.



High demand for the sake from several countries is expected to propel the growth of the sake market going forward.Sake refers to the Japanese alcohol brewed from different polished rice.



In recent times, Japan’s local drink has gained interest from various countries such as the USA, due to various factors such as increased awareness of sake’s health benefits, which include stimulating blood alcohol metabolism, subduing blood pressure, and reducing cholesterol and blood triglycerides. For instance, in March 2022, according to the National Tax Agency, a Japan-based tax-collecting organization, in 2021, the exports value of sake was around $302 million (JPY 40.2 billion), a rise of 66.4% from the previous year. Furthermore, according to the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association, a Japan-based association, the total volume of sake export in the USA was about 9,084 KL (kiloliter), a year-over-year increase of 102.9%, and China was approximately ($10.89 billion) JPY 14.16 billion (137.8% increase year-over-year). Therefore, the high demand for the sake from several countries drives the growth of the sake market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the sake market.Major companies in the sake market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Fukuju Brewery, a Japan-based sake producer, launched Fukuju Junmai EcoZero, the world’s first carbon-neutral sake with net zero emissions. The emissions are minimized by decreasing the rice polishing ratio from 70% to 80%, which thereby decreases the energy consumption during the milling process, and uses Kyokai dried yeast to shorten the brewing process by seven days.



In March 2023, Shaw-Ross International Importers, a US-based alcohol importer, acquired TYKU Sake for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition complements Shaw-Ross International Importers’ Japanese portfolio by expanding their range of premium sakes.



TYKU Sake is a US-based company producing sake and other spirits.



The countries covered in the sake market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sake market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sake market statistics, including sake industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sake market share, detailed sake market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sake industry. This sake market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464045/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________