Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2023

The global power and communication line and related structures construction market is expected to grow from $286.56 billion in 2022 to $299.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The power and communication line and related structures construction market is expected to reach $339.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2%.



The power and communication line and related structures construction market include revenues earned by entities by constructing cellular phone towers, radio transmitting towers, co-generation plant construction, satellite receiving station, communication tower construction, and nuclear power plant.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The power and communication line and related structures construction market consists of sales of transformer, rectifier, filter, regulator circuits, hybrids and filters, master oscillators, and amplifiers.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Power and communication lines and related structures construction refers to activities that are mainly focused on building power lines, towers, power plants, and transmitting and receiving towers for radio, television, and telecommunications. Power lines are used for data transmission by transferring data via already-existing power lines.



Europe was the largest region in the power and communication line and related structures construction market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in power and communication line and related structures construction report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main offerings of power and communication line and related structures construction are hardware, software and services.Hardware refers to the physical components of a computer, such as a motherboard, the CPU, the memory, the storage drives, and various other gadgets.



The software or programs that provide the computer instructions to carry out its activities are hosted and supported by the hardware. The modulation techniques involved are single carrier modulation, multi carrier modulation, and spread spectrum modulation for narrowband (3 khz to 500 khz), broadband (greater than 500 khz) frequencies used by various verticals including industrial, commercial, and residential.



The increase in demand for smart grid systems is expected to propel the growth of the power and communication line and related structures construction market going forward.A smart grid refers to an electricity system that employs digital and other cutting-edge technology to track and control the flow of electricity from all generation sources to satisfy the various needs of end consumers.



Smart grids are used to construct power and communication lines and related structures, allowing for a better understanding of the communications requirements through traffic control and modelling.For instance, in 2021, according to a report published by the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, the demand for investments in the US for smart grid systems increased by 9% in 2021 compared to the previous year.



Further, in April 2021, a report published by The Edison Foundation’s Institute for Electric Innovation, a US-based non-profit organization, the Smart meter installations in the United States reached 107 million in 2020 and are expected to reach 115 million in 2021. Therefore, the increase in demand for smart grids is driving the growth of the power and communication line and related structures construction market.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the power and communication line and related structures construction market.Major companies operating in the power and communication line and related structures construction market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a US-based multinational corporation, launched a power line communication (PLC) device called QCA7006AQ. The QCA7006AQ is made to meet the communication requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, sometimes referred to as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), and to support V2G. Due to the QCA7006AQ’s special features, HomePlug Audio Video (HPAV) streaming at PHY rates surpassing 200 Mbps is also supported, enabling a wired data connection to the cloud via the charging station.



In March 2020, Calera Capital, a US-based private investment firm, acquired Thayer Power & Communication Line Construction Co.LLC for an undisclosed amount.



Through this acquisition, Calera Capital will continue to grow and expand its business going forward.Thayer Power & Communication Line Construction Co.



LLC is a US-based provider of mission critical repair, maintenance, and upgrade services for the utility and telecommunications industries.



The countries covered in the power and communication line and related structures construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The power and communication line and related structures construction market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides power and communication line and related structures construction market statistics, including power and communication line and related structures construction industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a power and communication line and related structures construction market share, detailed power and communication line and related structures construction market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the power and communication line and related structures construction industry. This power and communication line and related structures construction market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

